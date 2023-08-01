Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Vanguard slashes Ola's valuation by 52%

This is the second time this year Vanguard has lowered Ola's valuation. It previously slashed the ridesharing company's valuation by 35% to $4.8 billion.

Aparajita Saxena757 Stories
Vanguard slashes Ola's valuation by 52%

Tuesday August 01, 2023,

2 min Read

Vanguard, the world's largest issuer of mutual funds, has slashed the valuation of its stake in Bhavish Aggarwal-led ﻿Ola﻿ by more than 50%, according to a July 31 regulatory filing, less than six months after it first devalued its stake earlier this year.

The US investor, which, according to Tracxn, holds 0.8% in Ola parent ANI Technologies, pegged the company's valuation at $25 million. It had purchased the stake for $51.7 million.

At Vanguard's implied valuation, Ola's value is now estimated to be $3.5 billion, down from $7.3 billion at the end of 2021, according to TechCrunch.

The investment firm had pegged the value of its stake in Ola at $33.9 million in February after cutting the valuation of its holding by 35%.

Also Read
Ola Electric faces revenue shortfall, records $136M loss in FY23: Reports

A spate of big startups, including BYJU'S, Meesho, PharmEasy, and Swiggy, have seen their valuations downgraded by investors, largely on the back of sluggish global macroeconomic indicators.

In the first half of 2023, funding across the startup ecosystem witnessed a sharp decline of over 70%.

Ola has raised around $4 billion in equity funding so far from investors including Tiger Global and Softbank.

In 2021, Aggarwal came close to securing a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) for the ridesharing company. The firm had even engaged investment banks to underwrite the offering but later decided to withdraw the plans.

Ola's sister company, Ola Electric, is now looking for a $10 billion IPO, having already initiated talks with several investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Kotak, Citi, and Axis Bank.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5