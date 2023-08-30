BYJU'S-owned WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi resigns

﻿WhiteHat Jr﻿ Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi has reportedly decided to move on from the ﻿BYJU'S﻿-owned company.

However, her resignation has not been formally accepted yet, Moneycontrol reported citing four people familiar with the matter. Tripathi, who has been on maternity leave since May 2023, is being persuaded to reconsider her decision, the report added.

BYJU'S did not immediately respond to YourStory's request to confirm the veracity of the report.

Her exit would be the latest in a string of senior-level departures that have left the edtech company in a state of uncertainty and flux.

Pratyusha Agarwal, BYJU'S CBO; Himanshu Bajaj, Business Head of BYJU'S Tuition Centre; and Mukut Deepak, Business Head of classes 4-10 online and home tuitions, have all exited the company as well. The Byju Raveendran-led firm confirmed their departures in a statement on Tuesday saying it was part of its restructuring programme.

Tripathi was appointed CEO of WhiteHat Jr in April 2022 after her stint with KKR Capstone as its managing director. Prior to that, she was Myntra's chief strategy officer where she led Jabong's acquisition.

BYJU'S lead for international operations, Arjun Mohan, has assumed responsibilities at WhiteHat Jr in Tripathi's absence.

BYJU'S has been downsizing its workforce, both globally and domestically, to better navigate its path to profitability, especially after it failed to repay a $1.2-billion term loan B earlier this year.

Over the last 12 months, it has done several rounds of layoffs as part of its cost-cutting measures. An outright closure of WhiteHat Jr, which BYJU'S Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran admitted was a challenge cost-wise, has also been discussed, as per a TechCrunch report.