Artha Group launches fund for family offices, UHNIs to invest in growth-stage startups

Artha Group, the Mumbai-based investment platform, has launched a syndicated fund focused on family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) called Artha Continuum Fund (ACF).

The focus of this fund will be to provide a bridge round of capital to growth-stage startups. ACF will see a minimum investment of Rs 10 crore from the participating limited partners (LPs).

Artha Group, which has Rs 1,000 crore assets under management (AUM), will lead the due diligence and negotiations on behalf of the investors in ACF.

ACF is aiming to invest in around 8-10 startups annually and will co-invest along with other VC funds. It will give investors the choice to invest in the startups.

“ACF arose from listening to our discerning investors. They yearned for a competent entity to oversee rigorous due diligence, sophisticated negotiations, and post-investment management while crafting their direct investment narratives," said Artha India Ventures Director Anirudh A Damani.

According to a statement from Artha Group, ACF emerges as the optimal platform for those seeking elevated returns from private investments but wary of the risks associated with early-stage startups.

The statement further said ACF has garnered in-principle commitments from leading LPs. It will invest in category-leading companies showing significant traction with clear profitability horizons.

Artha Group has various investment platforms which started with syndication investing services and then evolved into a structured venture capital firm activity. Having started its operations in 2012, it has invested in over 100 startups spread across India, Israel, and the US. Among the notable startups in the India portfolio include Everest Fleet, Agnikul, LenDenClub, KarmaLife, and InstaAstro.