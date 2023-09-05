BharatPe CBO Nishant Jain quits to join brokerage firm Angel One

Fintech unicorn ﻿BharatPe﻿'s chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain has stepped down from his post to join discount broking firm Angel One as its executive director and CBO (assisted business).

The development comes less than a week after the company’s business lead for merchant lending Dhruv Dhanraj resigned to pursue entrepreneurship.

“The past 3.5 years with BharatPe have been nothing short of extraordinary. It has been a thrilling experience, filled with the satisfaction of making a meaningful impact, achieving significant milestones, navigating through the challenges and triumphs and most importantly forging strong and enduring friendships,” Jain wrote on LinkedIn.

After his stints at Zomato, Pepsi and Coca-Cola as the sales lead, Jain joined BharatPe in May 2020. He was responsible for scaling up the firm's digital payments and device business in India.

Also Read BharatPe chief business officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl steps down

Over the last 12 months, the Tiger Global-backed fintech company has seen the exodus of top-level leaders including co-founders Satyam Nathani and Bhavik Koladiya, Suhail Sameer (CEO), Nishit Sharma (CRO), Geetanshu Singla (VP, Technology), Nehul Malhotra (PostPe head), and Rajat Jain (CPO, Lending and Consumer Products).

BharatPe has focused on team realignment this year. The company recently looped in former Razorpay SVP Pankaj Goel as its new chief technology officer and former ICICI Bank veteran Sandeep Indurkar as CBO of banking and alliances.

It also appointed Aparna Kuppuswamy as chief risk officer and Kohinoor Biswas as the head of the consumer lending business.

In search of a CEO, BharatPe in January appointed risk and compliance expert Rahul Bhatia as the head of internal audit and banking industry veteran Ravinder Oberoi as the head of compliance. Meanwhile, CFO Nalin Negi continues to operate as the interim CEO.