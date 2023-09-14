Menu
Gujarat-Based Startup Unveils Answer to Rice Husk Ash Dilemma

Brisil Technologies is revolutionizing industries with eco-friendly silica production from rice husk ash, spearheaded by Tanmay Pandya

Nucleus_AI884 Stories
Gujarat-Based Startup Unveils Answer to Rice Husk Ash Dilemma

Thursday September 14, 2023,

2 min Read

In a remarkable innovation, Gujarat-based Brisil Technologies Pvt Ltd is turning the bane of rice husk ash into a boon for industries. With rice husk ash being a considerable disposal challenge for businesses, the solution provided by Brisil not only addresses this environmental concern but also paves the way for a sustainable industrial practice.

From Waste to Worth

Rice husk, when used as fuel, leads to a residual byproduct known as rice husk ash. Traditionally, the disposal of this ash has been a significant concern, leading to increased pollution levels. However, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Tanmay Pandya, Brisil Technologies has crafted a patented chemical process to transform this waste into precipitated silica.

Silica: The Versatile Ingredient

Silica, derived from this unique process, holds immense value across a plethora of industries. From being a vital component in rubber tyres and footwear to its usage in daily essentials like toothpaste, cosmetics, and even food, its demand is unquestionably vast. By introducing a sustainable method to produce silica, Brisil stands at the nexus of innovation and sustainability.

A Greener Footprint

The conventional means of extracting silica, which involves the mining of river sand, has been an energy-guzzling and carbon-emitting affair. Brisil's groundbreaking technology stands out by ensuring a significant reduction in carbon emissions – a staggering 10 tonnes of saved carbon emissions for every tonne of silica manufactured. This not only aids in mitigating the effects of climate change but also offers companies a more sustainable raw material source, assisting them in meeting their environmental goals.

The Road Ahead

Having secured endorsements from prominent names in the tyre and rubber industry, Brisil Technologies is poised for a phase of rapid expansion. With plans to set up more plants across India and even internationally, the company is gearing up to cater to the ever-growing demand for silica. Moreover, its continued trials in various sectors hint at a future where its innovative solutions could become an industry standard.

Brisil Technologies Pvt Ltd's initiative embodies the essence of innovation, offering a sustainable alternative to a persistent industrial challenge. As companies globally strive to reduce their carbon footprint, solutions like these not only offer a viable path forward but also exemplify the power of human ingenuity in the face of adversity.

