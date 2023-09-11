Chargebee cuts 10% of workforce in second round of layoffs: Report
In November 2022, Chargebee laid off about 10% of its workforce, citing macroeconomic factors and uncertain economic conditions.
Chargebee's CEO Krish Subramanian has cited "market shifts" as the primary reason behind the layoffs, Inc42 has reported.
“To position Chargebee for its next phase of efficient growth, and with the technology and market shifts underway across the industry, it is critical that we set up the organisation to focus on fewer priorities, with a greater emphasis on our customers’ experience and our core products," Subramanian said.
In compliance with the relevant labour laws in each country, the company has claimed to offer severance packages to the affected employees.
Headquartered in Chennai and San Francisco, Chargebee was founded in 2011 by Subramanian, Saravanan KP, Thiyagarajan T, and Rajaraman Santhanam. The company's revenue growth management platform offers billing and subscriptions for startups and large enterprises. It has over 4,000 customers, which include Doodle,, , and among others.
The company last raised $250 million in funding co-led by Tiger Global and (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India). The round witnessed participation from other investors such as , , and . To date, the unicorn has raised $470 million.
