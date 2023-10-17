Master remote work culture: 5 secrets to beat the burnout

A healthy work culture is the compass for the steadfastness, collaboration, and reinforcement of values. Neglecting that can lead to a host of challenges, including miscommunication, diminished productivity and employee morale, and a bunch of other undesirable consequences.





A hot cup of coffee, a soothing Spotify playlist and classic, minimal decor, and regular in-person interactions– are some of the effortless ways to build an in-office work culture. But when building a remote work setup, the management has to tick off a variety of factors to achieve that perfect harmony.





Technology and tools have undoubtedly facilitated efficient remote operations for companies; it's essential to bring in intentionality as the initial step, and then leverage these tools to reinforce it.





Wondering how can you build a culture for an organisation where traditional office rituals and ceremonies are out of reach, and where employees have limited face-to-face interactions? Worry not; we’ve compiled five simple strategies to build your amazing remote team!

Remote Working: The new normal

Communication is key

Effective communication is the cornerstone of successful teamwork. Whether it's through regular team meetings, one-on-one discussions, or monthly all-hands gatherings– these interactions help align departmental objectives with the broader company goals.





Managers and leaders play a pivotal role in modelling proper asynchronous communication practices. They should proactively utilise communication tools, respect calendar boundaries, and maintain regular check-ins with their team members to ensure that the progress of ongoing projects remains visible to everyone, especially when team members are in different time zones.





Popular tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Hangouts/Meet can facilitate seamless collaboration.

Fostering relationships

In the traditional office setting, relationships tend to develop organically through casual lunchtime chats, spontaneous social outings, and even friendships beyond office hours. In a remote work environment, however, it is way tougher.





Amy Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor, has highlighted that fostering a psychologically safe space is vital, where employees feel ‘‘a sense of confidence that the team will not embarrass, reject, or punish someone for speaking up.”





As a leader, therefore, you must take a proactive approach to fostering social communication with your teammates and check in on their well-being.





It’s a proven fact that remote organisations that establish a secure virtual environment:





Encourage proactive engagement.

Stimulate a variety of perspectives and concepts.

Guarantee that everyone experiences a sense of belonging.

Highlight the importance of taking risks and learning from errors.

Create a safe atmosphere where individuals are at ease sharing input without the fear of being judged.

Work hard, play harder

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy!





While remote work has a bunch of sunny sides, it can be really gloomy to work all alone. This might degrade the work quality or induce a reduction in productivity.





To kick out any undesired sluggishness, organise virtual gatherings. For instance, consider scheduling a 30-minute break for your team to come together on a video call and live-stream events like the World Cup and the Olympics.





Incorporating online multiplayer games with light-hearted banter is also an excellent method to pep up your team.





An even better option? Plan a sassy annual cruise with the whole team!

Show appreciation

To foster a sense of value among your teams, it's vital to appreciate them for their work.





Acknowledge and remind them that their contributions hold significance. Beyond mere praise, consider involving team members in decision-making processes, offer non-monetary rewards, and present opportunities for career growth. These strategies can be instrumental in maintaining motivation and dedication among your team members.

Incorporate additional benefits

Remote employees might feel a sense of FOMO that traditional employees get to enjoy more incentives than them. Culture is undoubtedly much more than these amenities, but it's worth noting that perks can still play a role, even if they take on a different form in a remote work setting.





Consider adding benefits like e-shopping vouchers on festive occasions, pizza treats on promotions or. Sounds fun, right?