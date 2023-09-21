Generative AI has surpassed internet, mobile devices, personal computing, says Google Cloud’s Chintan Shah

Generative AI (GenAI) has set a remarkable precedent in the world of technological advancements. The pace at which GenAI is progressing has surpassed the rapid evolution witnessed during the advent of the internet, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the era of personal computing, said Chintan Shah, Director of Digital Native Business, Google Cloud India.

“People compare it to what happened with the advent of the internet, mobile devices, and personal computing. And, interestingly, the pace of progress, the pace of innovation, and adoption of Gen AI has far surpassed all three,” Shah remarked during a panel discussion with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, at TechSparks 2023.

The emerging technology has gained so much prominence that it is now in everyone’s hands, said Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, magicpin, which is using GenAI for functions such as digital marketing and customer support.

While the use of GenAI in customer support is still at an early stage, the technology can potentially play a large role in the future.

HealthifyMe, an AI health and fitness app, is using AI to bridge the language barrier for its users in Tier II and III cities, helping them during chats, said Abhijit Khasnis, VP - Technology at HealthifyMe, during the panel discussion.

The use cases of AI are growing with every passing day, and there are some interesting ways in which businesses are leveraging the technology.

HealthifyMe uses AI in its food recognition system to automate the nutrition tracking process. The company leverages computer vision to identify and track foods directly from the phone's camera gallery. The system's AI capabilities can identify food items, their quantities, portion sizes, and even micronutrients to automatically log the meal details.

HealthifyMe’s app can recognise 1.5 lakh Indian food items leveraging AI, Khasnis noted.

Khasnis shared that HealthifyMe is also exploring the use of AI to provide people health- and nutrition-related information—a task that is now carried out by health coaches. He believes GenAI will augment the abilities of human coaches.

GenAI is also being tested in menu development. For instance, a chef at the Taj Hotel in Delhi explored a GenAI-infused menu, shared Google Cloud’s Shah, adding that “it was a great success”.

People are finding new ways to use AI in the fast-evolving world of business, and Google, a key player in the GenAI space, is helping people and businesses with its conversational GenAI chatbot, Bard.

Shah noted that AI can help businesses with automation, scaling, and business processes. He believes that every part of users’ journey can have AI. Businesses can pick a user’s journey that they want to change or transform and it will have a network effect, solving other problems in the process, he said.