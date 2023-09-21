‘Here’s to the next 15 years of TechSparks!’ - Shradha Sharma sets the tone for The Great Indian Techade

After its first-ever Mumbai edition, India’s largest startup-tech conference is back in its home turf, Bengaluru. For the 14th edition of TechSparks, YourStory's flagship event, we bring together trailblazers, innovators, and disruptors of the Indian startup ecosystem–all under one roof.

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, set the tone for ‘The Great Indian Techade’–TechSparks 2023, Bengaluru edition.

“When I started YourStory, I always thought there was some spark missing … I thought, instead of looking for someone else to create that spark, why don’t we create the spark? So, we are in some shape or form creating our own spark!” Sharma said.

With over 1.5 lakh stories across the last 15 years, YourStory positions TechSparks as a testament to the fact that everyone can ignite the 'spark'. “Over the next three days, we want to see some change and I want you (the attendees) to take back something that’s uplifting for you,” she said, welcoming the audience.

In the last 18 months, while the Indian startup ecosystem discussed and worried about the funding winter, YourStory is hopeful that summer is around the corner, and “TechSparks is celebrating that summer within all of us,” she said.

Over the next three days, TechSparks 2023 will bring a curation of fireside chats, panel discussions, keynotes, workshops, masterclasses, and product installations to discuss the burning topics concerning the Indian startup ecosystem.

Besides the much-celebrated Tech30 report–a compelling list of disruptive startups to watch out for, YourStory will also be hosting ‘The Great Startup Debate’ between Bengaluru and Mumbai, as the two cities strive to retain their repute as the startup hub of the country.

Setting the ball rolling for the 14th edition of TechSparks, Shradha promised to continue TechSparks for the next 15 years. “We are doing TechSparks with the belief that for the next 15 years, we will continue to do this with your love and belief,” she said.