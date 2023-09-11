Mitalee Dabral Steps Up as Wayfair's New Country HR Leader

Mitalee Dabral, a prominent figure in the HR sector, has recently taken the helm as the Country HR Leader at Wayfair, a leading e-commerce company. This significant move follows her successful stint as the Vice President of Human Resources at ShareChat. Over the years, Dabral has showcased remarkable leadership qualities at several prestigious organisations, including AXISCADES, Ola, Accenture, and Infosys.

Early Career and Rise to Prominence

Dabral's foray into the HR sector began at Patni Computers, where she nurtured employee development and led HR operations in Bangalore for nearly six years. Following this, she joined Infosys Technologies in 2010, proving her mettle as a competent HR manager for over two years.

Key Roles at Accenture and Ola

Dabral continued her upward trajectory, joining Accenture as the AVP-HR and significantly influencing the corporate operations in Bengaluru. In 2015, she transitioned to Ola as a director and HR business partner. During her time there, she spearheaded several critical business facets, including employee engagement initiatives and performance management strategies.

Leadership Tenures at AXISCADES and ShareChat

Her journey then took her to AXISCADES, where she served as the worldwide head of human resources from 2018 to 2019. Before embarking on her new journey at Wayfair, Dabral enhanced ShareChat's policies and compliance strategies as the VP of Human Resources from 2020.

Anticipations at Wayfair

As Dabral steps into her new role at Wayfair, the industry is buzzing with expectations of her employing her rich experience and innovative strategies to uplift the company's HR landscape. Her appointment marks a promising phase of insightful and strategic leadership, traits that have been hallmarks of her successful career.

In a nutshell, Mitalee Dabral’s new position at Wayfair signals the beginning of an exciting chapter in her career, which is anticipated to bring in waves of innovation and inclusivity to the HR sector. With a reputation for expertise and strategic leadership, Dabral is all set to usher in a period of substantial growth and positive transformations in her new role, mirroring her previous successful stints in the industry. As Dabral takes the reins at Wayfair, industry enthusiasts are keenly looking forward to the positive changes she is expected to introduce in the company's human resource strategies, heralding a new era marked by innovation and growth.