Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Electric Vehicle

IPO-bound Ola Electric raises $140M from Temasek and others: Report

Temasek Holdings has reportedly cut a cheque for around $90 million, while others, mostly family offices, have contributed the remaining.

Aparajita Saxena775 Stories
IPO-bound Ola Electric raises $140M from Temasek and others: Report

Thursday September 07, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Ola Electric﻿ has raised $140 million from existing investors including ﻿ Temasek Holdings﻿, said a news report in Mint, citing two people aware of the development.

The deal was signed on Monday, the report said.

Ola Electric and Temasek did not respond immediately to YourStory's request for a comment.

Temasek Holdings has reportedly cut a cheque for around $90 million, while others, mostly family offices, have contributed the remaining.

The $140-million fundraise values the company at around $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion, according to the Mint report, higher than its last round when the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company was valued at $5 billion.

YourStory had earlier reported that Ola Electric's plans for an initial public offering (IPO) were firming up, with the company having engaged investment bankers. The electric two-wheeler maker is looking for a valuation tag of $10 billion in the IPO and raise net proceeds of $1 billion in the process.

The company is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by the end of the next quarter and launch the IPO by the end of the last quarter of the current fiscal year, sources told YourStory.

Ola Electric's biggest shareholders include Temasek, SoftBank, Tiger Global Management, Edelweiss, Matrix Partners India, Kia Motors, and Alpha Wave Investors. Some investors have expressed an interest in offloading their stakes in the company during the IPO, one of the sources told YourStory.

The company last raised funds in January 2022, when it picked up $200 million from investors.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5