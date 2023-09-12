Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 12, 2023)

Funding

Pee Safe partially closes Series B round with $3M funding

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has partially closed its Series B round with $3 million funding led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health, supported by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, Co-founders of Zerodha. Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

The funding will accelerate the brand's expansion efforts, said Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO of Pee Safe, which is owned by Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited.

“The vast majority of Indian women don't have access to safe menstrual and personal hygiene products. This is due to a lack of awareness and access, which causes preventable health issues like urinary tract infections among millions of Indian women. Making these products widely available is the need of the hour, and we are thrilled that Pee Safe is tackling these challenges,” Dilip Kumar, Head of Investments at Rainmatter Health, noted.

Launched in 2013 with just one product, a toilet seat sanitiser, by husband-wife duo Vikas Bagaria and Srijana Bagaria, Pee Safe has evolved into a personal hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods brand. The company has expanded its product line to include over 25 offerings, centring on hygiene, menstrual care, and grooming.

Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe

Other news

1Bridge acquires technology assets of eSamudaay; closes bridge round

1Bridge (RubanBridge Pvt. Ltd), a district commerce platform, has acquired all the technology assets of eSamudaay, one of the earliest partners of ONDC.

1Bridge also announced an equity funding of Rs 4 crore from its existing institutional investor C4D Partners, as well as Sudhanva Dhananjaya Family Office and other angel investors in a bridge round, as a run-up to its larger Series A capital raise of Rs 40 crore.

This deal with eSamudaay also heralds a pivotal shift towards building an ONDC-ready, district commerce stack with a logistics-integrated seller network that connects every district headquarters city to the talukas and villages in a hub-and-spoke model.

Ravinder Singh Mahori, Co-founder and CTO of eSamudaay has transitioned to 1Bridge as CTO and will join the leadership team at 1Bridge to accelerate the large-scale district rollout of infrastructure and capabilities.

CarDr.com appoints Sanjay Patel as CEO

Red Fort Capital-backed startup CarDr.com has appointed Sanjay Patel as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Patel has over 25 years of experience, engaging in significant and transformative collaborations with top-tier corporate enterprises, including IBM and PwC. He co-founded Swap Motors, helping individuals buy, sell, and trade vehicles online in the US.

Parry Singh, Founder and Chairman of CarDr.com, said that this (appointment) is setting the stage for the group’s entry into the used car lending market via its proprietary fintech platform, CarFin.com.

CarDr.com, an automotive technology company, provides software, hardware, and services for vehicle diagnostics, patterned component failure, live market vehicle pricing data and inspection company is backed by Red Fort Capital, a multi-billion dollar investment firm.

YES BANK collaborates with Juspay to launch HyperUPI

YES BANK has partnered with Juspay, a payments company, to launch HyperUPI—NPCI's plug-in service—that empowers in-app UPI payments for merchant apps.

With this partnership, merchants and customers can have secure, seamless, and fast UPI payments within mobile apps.

Merchants onboarded by YES BANK can now offer a hassle-free one-click UPI experience to their customers using both Android and iOS-based smartphones, without having to switch to an external UPI-based app.

The HyperUPI is a differentiated offering in the market due to its ability to support advanced features like mandates (recurring payments), and third-party validation (TPV), among others.

Juspay became the first technology player to build the UPI PSP on the cloud. It processes more than 50 million transactions per day across its products.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)