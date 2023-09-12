Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 12, 2023)

Funding

Pee Safe partially closes Series B round with $3M funding

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has partially closed its Series B round with $3 million funding led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health, supported by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, Co-founders of Zerodha. Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

The funding will accelerate the brand's expansion efforts, said Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO of Pee Safe, which is owned by Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited.

“The vast majority of Indian women don't have access to safe menstrual and personal hygiene products. This is due to a lack of awareness and access, which causes preventable health issues like urinary tract infections among millions of Indian women. Making these products widely available is the need of the hour, and we are thrilled that Pee Safe is tackling these challenges,” Dilip Kumar, Head of Investments at Rainmatter Health, noted.

Launched in 2013 with just one product, a toilet seat sanitiser, by husband-wife duo Vikas Bagaria and Srijana Bagaria, Pee Safe has evolved into a personal hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods brand. The company has expanded its product line to include over 25 offerings, centring on hygiene, menstrual care, and grooming.

Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe

Wogom raises $1.9M

WOGOM, a cloud-based platform enabling the distribution and retailer ecosystem, has raised $1.9 million in funding from family offices and a few early-stage investors.

The funding, which was raised in two tranches—$600,000 a couple of months earlier and $1.3 million now—will be utilised strategically for further market expansion beyond Gujarat, and to invest in technology, said Nirav Patel, Founder and CEO of WOGOM.

World Goods Marketplace (WOGOM) is a cloud-based platform enabling the distribution and retailer ecosystem in hinterland India focused on consumer electronics and mobile phone categories.

Other news

1Bridge acquires technology assets of eSamudaay; closes bridge round

1Bridge (RubanBridge Pvt. Ltd), a district commerce platform, has acquired all the technology assets of eSamudaay, one of the earliest partners of ONDC.

1Bridge also announced an equity funding of Rs 4 crore from its existing institutional investor C4D Partners, as well as Sudhanva Dhananjaya Family Office and other angel investors in a bridge round, as a run-up to its larger Series A capital raise of Rs 40 crore.

This deal with eSamudaay also heralds a pivotal shift towards building an ONDC-ready, district commerce stack with a logistics-integrated seller network that connects every district headquarters city to the talukas and villages in a hub-and-spoke model.

Ravinder Singh Mahori, Co-founder and CTO of eSamudaay has transitioned to 1Bridge as CTO and will join the leadership team at 1Bridge to accelerate the large-scale district rollout of infrastructure and capabilities.

CarDr.com appoints Sanjay Patel as CEO

Red Fort Capital-backed startup CarDr.com has appointed Sanjay Patel as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Patel has over 25 years of experience, engaging in significant and transformative collaborations with top-tier corporate enterprises, including IBM and PwC. He co-founded Swap Motors, helping individuals buy, sell, and trade vehicles online in the US.

Parry Singh, Founder and Chairman of CarDr.com, said that this (appointment) is setting the stage for the group’s entry into the used car lending market via its proprietary fintech platform, CarFin.com.

CarDr.com, an automotive technology company, provides software, hardware, and services for vehicle diagnostics, patterned component failure, live market vehicle pricing data and inspection company is backed by Red Fort Capital, a multi-billion dollar investment firm.

YES BANK collaborates with Juspay to launch HyperUPI

YES BANK has partnered with Juspay, a payments company, to launch HyperUPI—NPCI's plug-in service—that empowers in-app UPI payments for merchant apps.

With this partnership, merchants and customers can have secure, seamless, and fast UPI payments within mobile apps.

Merchants onboarded by YES BANK can now offer a hassle-free one-click UPI experience to their customers using both Android- and iOS-based smartphones, without having to switch to an external UPI-based app.

HyperUPI is a differentiated offering in the market due to its ability to support advanced features like mandates (recurring payments) and third-party validation (TPV), among others.

Juspay became the first technology player to build the UPI PSP on the cloud. It processes more than 50 million transactions per day across its products.

Prozo launches cold storage facility to serve south Indian markets

Supply chain company Prozo has launched its second enterprise-grade cold storage facility at Krishnapatnam, Tamil Nadu to cater to the rising demand for cold storage of seafood products.

Prozo's—strategically located closer to major seafood hubs in the east coast region of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh—is 30 km from Nellore, 115 km from Sri City, 170 km from Chennai, and 700 km from Vizag.

The cold storage facility spans over 30,000 sq ft with a clear height of 39.8 ft. It has 10 chambers, each with a storage capability of 280 pallets in G+4 heavy-duty racking.

Prozo’s services encompass warehousing and fulfilment, logistics, ecommerce reseller services, and an end-to-end tech stack.

Startup Crib surpasses 1,000 clients within 15 months of operation

Crib, a SaaS-based property management solution provider, has surpassed 1,000 clients within its 15 months of operation.

These clients utilise Crib's app and software for effective property and tenant management. Crib's application is currently in use at more than 2,000 properties on a subscription-based model.

Co-founded in 2022 by Sunny Garg, Shaifali Jain, and Archit Chauhan, Crib caters to both traditional hostels and contemporary co-living setups. To date, Crib has secured over $2.2 million in funding across two rounds.

LegalPay closes Rs 12 Cr interim financing bond

Litigation funder LegalPay has announced the closure of its Rs 12 crore interim financing Bonds.

This investment instrument in the fixed income category, which was launched earlier this year, boasts a coupon rate of 14% compounding annually.

Currently managing claims worth Rs 2,700 crore, LegalPay aims to manage Rs 5,000 crore with its proprietary tech and AI by the end of FY 2025.

Diensten Tech appoints Siva Prasad Nanduri as CEO

Diensten Tech Ltd (DTL), a techno staffing organisation, has appointed Siva Prasad Nanduri as its new CEO.

At DTL, Nanduri will be responsible for building, nurturing, and growing the company into one of India’s largest publicly run IT staffing organisations.

With a career spanning over two decades in IT recruitment and sales at organisations like TeamLease Digital, eCentricHR, and Adecco, Nanduri brings a wealth of experience and strategic leadership to steer DTL toward new horizons.

Nanduri has over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, business development, and managing large-scale business operations pan India.

DTL is a next-generation IT staffing organisation that specialises in professional services, corporate training, e-learning digital content solutions and managed services.

IIT Kanpur signs MoU with ICICI Bank

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ICICI Bank to provide startups with a comprehensive support system.

The MoU aims to enable collaborative initiatives between IITK and ICICI Bank, empowering startups and innovators at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IITK with essential tools and knowledge.

ICICI Bank also helps in handling the complexities of pre- and post-transaction compliance, ensuring that innovators, incubatees, and students at IITK have a smooth experience while engaging with private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) support.

The partnership between IITK and ICICI Bank also focuses on supporting incubatees by improving their understanding of foreign trade policies.

Sindhu Gangadharan joins NASSCOM as Vice Chairperson

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD of SAP Labs India and Head of SAP user enablement, was appointed as Vice Chairperson of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

In her new role, Gangadhara will leverage her experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde

Earlier this year, Gangadhara was appointed as Chairperson of the NASSCOM GCC Council 2023-25. She also serves on the Board of organisations including Siemens India and Titan Company Ltd.

Gangadhara is also a member of the steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.

Mamaearth ties up with Apollo Pharmacy to expand retail presence

Direct-to-consumer beauty brand Mamaearth has entered into an agreement with Apollo Pharmacy to expand its retail presence across 5,000 stores.

The firm's Ubtan Face Wash, Onion Shampoo, and Moisturising Bathing Bar were the bestsellers in the portfolio in August 2023, the company said in a statement.

"This agreement is an extension of our endeavour to make safe and natural products accessible to consumers across India. With Apollo Pharmacy's extensive retail network, we can now reach even more consumers who prioritise clean and sustainable beauty and personal care products," Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Mamaearth, said.

RED.Health appoints new AVP, VP of Medical Operations

RED.Health, the Hyderabad-based emergency response platform, has appointed Tausif Thangalvadi as the Vice President of Medical Operations. Manish Jajodia has been elevated to the position of Assistant Vice President of Medical Operations.

Thangalvadi has over ten years of experience as an emergency, pre-hospital, and disaster medicine specialist and previously served as the Group Medical Director at Nura-AI Health Screening.

Jajodia served as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army and later at Fortis Hospital as head of Emergency and Trauma.

"As we expand into new cities and partner with top-tier hospitals in the country, I have full faith that under their leadership, we will maintain our position as industry leaders among medical professionals," Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO of RED.Health, said.

Deliveroo India commences university hiring programme

Global food delivery company Deliveroo has launched a hiring initiative aimed at recruiting university students from educational institutions including NIT Warangal, IIIT Hyderabad, and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology.

The initiative will allow students to work at the firm's India Development Centre (IDC) located in Hyderabad.

"We are on track to exceed the 200 mark in terms of total employee strength in the country by year-end. In line with our commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workforce, we aim to hire a number of female employees in this fresh round of hiring," Sashi Somavarapu, Vice President (Engineering and Country Head), Deliveroo India, said.

"Selected students, before kick-starting their journey as full-time employees next year, will embark on a six-month internship program from January where they will get an opportunity to work closely with core engineering teams," he added.

PVR app hits 10M Android downloads

PVR INOX, the country's largest cinema exhibitor, said its smartphone application has crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store since its launch.

The app connects moviegoers with the latest film releases, showtimes and ticket booking options. It allows consumers to book tickets in both PVR and INOX cinemas across the country.

"While ticket booking through mobile apps has increased post-COVID, it has also contributed towards enhanced customer engagement, affinity and stickiness among our customers," said Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)