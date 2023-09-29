Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (September 29, 2023)

VideoVerse appoints Hemant Agarwal as CFO

VideoVerse, a video technology company working in content creation and distribution, has appointed Hemant Agarwal as its chief financial officer.

Agarwal will oversee financial functions such as investments, acquisitions, global financial planning, analysis, accounting, treasury, and internal audit. With two decades of experience, he has held key positions in finance, manufacturing, supply chain, Indian controllership, and international internal audit.





Agarwal has held the positions of CFO and chief business officer (new business) at Sesa Care. He has 18 years of experience in driving financial strategies, fundraising, establishing new business ventures, facilitating growth, and upholding financial excellence.

BOULT expands across 13 states with 2500+ stores in India

BOULT, a wearable brand in India, is expanding into offline retail markets across 13 states in India, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jodhpur, Jalandhar, and Jammu.





In the first phase, Boult plans to partner with over 2500 offline stores along with prominent national large format retailers like Reliance Digital and regional retailers like SS Mobile, Poojara Phonewale, Poorvika, Chennai Mobiles, Supreme, Big C, and Happy.

ETS acquires PeopleStrong’s assessment and remote proctoring business

ETS, a private non-profit educational research and measurement organisation, has acquired Wheebox, the assessment and remote proctoring business of HR tech company PeopleStrong.

The deal was led by ETS Strategic Capital, the private equity investment and merger and acquisition execution arm of ETS, its subsidiaries and its partners. The acquired business will continue to operate independently as a majority-owned subsidiary of ETS.

ETS, an independent nonprofit, aims to enhance education access through skills measurement. Partnering with Wheebox, a subsidiary of PeopleStrong, could amplify its reach and help it expand globally.

Vehant Technologies signs MoU with IIT Jodhpur

Vehant Technologies, an AI/ML-based security screening solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) to work collectively on research-based projects.

After IIT Mandi and IIIT Delhi, the third MoU was signed to strengthen industry-academia collaboration. The partnership will sponsor up to five MTech students in 2023-2024 and support PhD research in AI and ML, faculty consulting, and research projects. The project work will begin on September 29.

Vehant and IIT Jodhpur researchers will collaborate to develop enhanced applications based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in security screening services.

