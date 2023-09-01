Menu
Tata Motors total global sales fell marginally to 78,010 units in August

Total domestic sales were also marginally lower at 76,261 units as against 76,479 units in the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India8020 Stories
Friday September 01, 2023,

1 min Read

Tata Motors on Friday reported a marginal decline in total global sales at 78,010 units in August.

The company posted total global sales of 78,843 units in August 2022.

Total domestic sales were also marginally lower at 76,261 units as against 76,479 units in the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were down 3.5% at 45,513 units last month as against 47,166 units in August 2022, it added.

Passenger electric vehicle sales, including in international markets, grew by 54.9% at 6,236 units as compared to 4,026 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 32,077 units from 31,492 units in the same month last year, up 1.9%, it added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

