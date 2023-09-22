Unlocking growth: How WhatsApp offers brands an opportunity for customer acquisition

WhatsApp is a real opportunity for brands to leverage their customer acquisition costs, Aniket Bajpai Co-founder and Head of Growth, LimeChat, said in a fireside chat with Gerrit Rode MD and Founder, 360Dialog and Shradha Sharma Founder and CEO, YourStory at TechSparks 2023.

Bajpai said that ecommerce brands can use WhatsApp to solve problems and boost customer retention.

“We have witnessed WhatsApp space evolve since the API launch, where businesses talk and engage with their customers about scale. Enterprises in marketing, support systems, and commerce is the direction to go," he said.

The fireside conversation further explored WhatsApp's role in performance marketing and how the platform acts as a game-changing tool to connect with customers and fuel business growth.

Speaking of conversion rates, Gerrit Rode MD and Founder, 360Dialog, said, “Meta-owned WhatsApp focuses on advertising rather than banners, aiming to connect the top of the funnel and generate new users. Compared to other channels, WhatsApp has a high conversion rate of 20-40%, outperforming other channels, which are at 1%.”

The founder also stated that 360Dialog has been the launch partner for WhatsApp since 2018, witnessing the development of the platform for customer service communication.

Bajpai said that there are various chatbot solutions that enable these partners with data and value-added services. The company has over 150 partners in India, including retail and D2C brands such as ﻿ITC Limited﻿, ﻿Aditya Birla Group﻿, and ﻿Mamaearth﻿ among others.

“Customer support and marketing these days is a picture on top of SMS. That's not the right way of using WhatsApp. That's more like a blast; WhatsApp is a conversational tool that needs more personalisation," Bajpai said.

He cited the case of direct-to-consumer brand Bella Vita Organic as an example. “With brands such as Bella Vita organics, we help them get their ads on WhatsApp, instead of going to websites. Instead, we target the users—bringing down customer acquisition cost.” Bajpai states that this is a real opportunity for brands to leverage their customer acquisition costs.

Berlin-based 360dialog provides the relevant building blocks for WhatsApp Performance Marketing and WhatsApp Newsletter Marketing. It helps brands reduce CAC, boost retention, and deliver experiences through WhatsApp, making it less than 10% of their online revenue.

Founded in 2020, LimeChat helps ecommerce brands sell, support, and market on WhatsApp. The company caters to more than 300 brands including HUL, ITC, Mamaearth, Wow Skin Science, Neemans Shoes, and Snitch.