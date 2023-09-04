Vijay Shekhar Sharma becomes Paytm’s sole significant owner post Antfin stake sale
Despite a 19.42% shareholding in Paytm, Sharma will continue to remain a non-promoter in the company, as the law requires a shareholding of above 25% to be identified as a promotor.
Monday September 04, 2023,
2 min Read
founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has become the sole significant beneficial owner in the company, after the stake sale by Ant Financial.
Last month, Ant Financial (Antfin) sold 10.3% stake to Resilient Asset Management, an overseas entity owned by Sharma. The deal meant that the Alibaba Group-owned subsidiary was no longer the largest shareholder in One97 Communications, which owns and operates .
This was followed by the sale of another 3.6% in block deals, further bringing down China-based Antfin's stake to 9.90%.
Meanwhile, Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm increased to 19.42% post the deal.
"We have been informed by Antfin that their shareholding in the company has reduced from 23.79% to 9.90% of the total equity share capital. Accordingly, no person affiliated with Antfin will qualify as a significant beneficial owner of the company," the company informed the exchanges on Sunday.
“Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) now stands at 19.42% of the total equity share capital. The company is not a party to the above transactions and the said transactions will not have any impact on management or control of the company,” the filing read.
Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti