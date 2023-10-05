Aampe secures $7.5M in a Pre-Series A round led by Matrix Partners India and Peak XV

AI-native user engagement platform Aampe has raised $7.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿and ﻿Peak XV Partners﻿. It plans on using the fresh capital to drive product development and fuel its global expansion.

Aampe automates content creation, experimental design, and conversion tracking, among other uses. The company says that optimising marketing processes significantly boosts user engagement, all while minimising time and effort compared to traditional rule-based systems.

“Marketers have been forced to define rigid paths for their users that ignore their individuality and diversity. We have created a way for CRM AI agents to iteratively learn user preferences and then adapt and respond to those preferences, unlocking the benefits of better customer experience.” said Paul Meinshausen, Co-founder and CEO, Aampe, in a statement.

Through agentic AI, Aampe transforms app marketing messages into personalised experiences, shifting from one-way communication. It tracks and adapts to each user's responses, clicks, and actions, providing marketers insights on user preferences in a dashboard.

“We’re delighted to lead this round to support a team that is best placed to build the next generation of an AI-native customer engagement stack for businesses. We keenly look forward to collaborating with them as they scale up,” said Aakash Kumar, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India.

The company says that customers have reported a 30% increase in new user conversions, a 4X increase in customer retention, and savings on SMS spending through efficient messaging. In the first eight months of 2023, Aampe's MRR witnessed a compound monthly growth rate of 32%.

Commenting on the funding, Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Partner - Surge, Peak XV Partners said in a statement, "Aampe builds a fantastic product that has seen their customers significantly improve retention numbers. The users of these apps have much better outcomes as well. I’m excited for Aampe to take this great product to a lot more customers.”

With its latest funding, Aampe has now raised a total of $9.3 million since its founding in 2020. Aampe currently serves over 50 million users monthly, catering to customers such as HAAT, IntelyCare, ﻿PayU﻿, and ﻿Swiggy﻿.