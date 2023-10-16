Dream11 launches mobile game Dream Cricket 24 in beta testing

Fantasy gaming firm Dream11 recently launched a mobile gaming app Dream Cricket 2024 in beta testing mode.

Available on the Google App Store, the app is currently available in Bangladesh and Pakistan app stores besides India. In a blog post, the company said that it is accepting only a limited number of entrants for its beta testing.

Dream Cricket 2024, an immersive cricket game with 3D assets, also allows users to assemble their own teams and play alongside friends in multi-player formats.

Screenshot from the beta testing of the app (Source: Dream Cricket 24)

This new game from Dream11 comes at a time when its non-fungible token (NFT) bet Rario struggles to find favour among traders despite the ongoing World Cup series. It also recently acquired Sixer—a cricket stocks trading app.

Dream11 and other prominent gaming firms continue to grapple with the latest GST regulations, which call for an imposition of a 28% tax slab on player deposits, regardless of whether a game is considered a game of chance or skill. This decision was anticipated to negatively impact prospective investments totalling $4 billion over the next three to four years.

Players and onlookers in the space also warn that the continuation of this regime is likely to result in more significant layoffs and users moving to offshore entities.