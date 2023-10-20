Ecom Express Co-founder TA Krishnan passes away after prolonged illness

TA Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Ecom Express﻿, passed away on October 18 after battling a prolonged illness. The 60-year-old Krishnan, who is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son, had been unwell for some time.

The logistics company had a succession plan in place for Krishnan's position. In June, the ecommerce logistics startup appointed Ajay Chitkara as the Managing Director and CEO of the company, who took charge on September 1.

Apart from shaping India's ecommerce landscape, Krishnan also set up pink hubs and delivery centres run by women, challenging stereotypes about logistics and parcel delivery—a 'culture first' approach that has had a significant impact on the lives that shape the DNA of Ecom Express and put people at the centre, the company said in a statement.

A former senior executive at Blue Dart, Krishnan left his CXO position over a decade ago to embark on building Ecom Express, along with Manju Dhawan, K Satyanarayana, and Sanjeev Saxena, at the age of 50.

Founded in 2012, Ecom Express is an end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider and caters to over 27,000 pin codes and 2,700 cities and towns. It has so far raised nearly $301 million across multiple funding rounds, according to data research platform Tracxn.

Headquartered in Gurugram, that startup last raised $39 million from returning investors British International Investment, ﻿Warburg Pincus﻿, Partners Group, and CDC Group in October 2022.

The company, which has employed more than 50,000 people as of June end, reported Rs 91.4 crore in losses for FY22, including non-operational losses, as compared to a profit of Rs 43.4 crore for the year-ago period, according to Tracxn.