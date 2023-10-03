Stop! Newspapers as Food Wrappers Risk Your Health

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has warned everyone not to use newspapers for wrapping, serving, and storing food because it's dangerous to our health.

Dangerous Ink

Newspapers use ink that has harmful materials, says G Kamala Vardhana Rao, the head of FSSAI. When this ink touches the food, dangerous chemicals, including heavy metals like lead, get into the food. This can lead to health problems if we eat the food. Not just that, the smell and taste of the food can also change because of the newspaper ink, making the food not nice to eat.

Health Risks

Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal says that the newspaper ink has harmful chemicals which can upset our stomach. If we eat too much of this ink over time, it can lead to serious sickness, including cancer. Older people and kids are at more risk because their bodies are not as strong in fighting diseases.

Long-Term Dangers

Even if eating food touched by newspaper ink doesn’t make us sick right away, it can still harm us over time, says Dr. Srikanth K P. Some people try to make it safer by using plastic with the newspaper, but hot food can make the plastic melt into the food, which is also dangerous.

Why We Must Stop Using Newspapers Now

People have been using newspapers for food for a long time, but now FSSAI says we need to stop this immediately. Newspapers can carry germs because they are left in many places without care. Also, the harmful ink is a big reason for concern. When this ink gets into the food, and we eat it, it can make us sick.

Using newspapers for food is dangerous because of the harmful ink and germs they carry. FSSAI is asking everyone to stop using newspapers for food to stay healthy. We need to listen to this warning and use safer ways to pack, serve, and store our food to keep everyone safe and healthy. This way, we can enjoy our food without worries.