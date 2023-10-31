Sugar.fit bags $11M in Series A funding to transform diabetes management

﻿Sugar.fit﻿, a healthtech startup aiming to manage and reverse Type 2 and pre-diabetes, has raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by ﻿MassMutual Ventures﻿, with participation from existing investors, including Cure.fit, ﻿Tanglin Venture Partners﻿, and ﻿Endiya Partners﻿.





The startup will use the capital to expand its product range, launch an offline presence, and accelerate diabetes management research and development, thereby boosting its growth and footprint.

Sugar.fit also plans to invest in technology to enhance its reach across India, ultimately helping more people manage diabetes and improve their health.

"The team’s approach to diabetes management combines hardware, software and analytics to deliver a personalised programme and drive lasting behavioural change for better health outcomes. We believe Sugar.fit will transform the health of millions while battling the increasing incidence of diabetes in India," Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures. said.

Sugar.fit was founded in 2021 and has seen an eightfold increase in paid subscribers in the last 18 months. With over 25,000 users, it uses continuous glucose monitoring technology to help users monitor their blood sugar levels.





The platform combines medical experts with deep technology, including coaching, personalised analytics, and integrated devices and testing.





MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a venture capital firm that manages over $1 billion in investment capital across various industries. With teams in Boston, Singapore, and London, MMV helps companies by providing capital, connections, and advice. With an extensive Fortune 500 network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build value-driven, scalable companies.