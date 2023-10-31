Sugar.fit's $11M Boost to Tackle India's Diabetes Surge

In an endeavor to address the escalating diabetes challenge in India, healthtech startup Sugar.fit has announced an impressive $11 million in Series A funding. MassMutual Ventures championed this funding round, joined by consistent supporters such as Cure.fit, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Endiya Partners.

Born from the minds of innovators Madan Somasundaram and Shivtosh Kumar in 2021, Sugar.fit's primary mission is to provide a scientifically robust and data-centered approach to combat Type 2 and pre-diabetes. The digital health platform takes a comprehensive approach, aiming not just to manage, but to reverse the conditions.

Somasundaram, the CEO and co-founder, expresses the brand’s unwavering commitment, “Our focus remains on enabling individuals with Type 2 and pre-diabetes to reclaim their health. This newly acquired investment will fuel our technology and expand our services across India, allowing even more individuals to take command of their diabetes.”

Sugar.fit’s multi-faceted diabetes care program is a fusion of state-of-the-art devices such as continuous glucose monitors, health diagnostics, and fitness trackers. Alongside, they ensure users have easy access to specialists in diabetes and health coaches, fortifying a holistic approach to diabetes care.

The startup’s journey has been a testament to its potential and success. Just last year, Sugar.fit received $10 million in seed funding. And over a mere span of 18 months, they've celebrated an 8-fold increase in paid subscribers, now proudly serving over 25,000 users.

Highlighting the urgency of their mission, a Lancet study unveiled alarming statistics: an estimated 101 million people or 11.4% of India’s populace are grappling with diabetes. The health ministry's survey paints an equally concerning picture with potentially 136 million or 15.3% of the population on the brink of diabetes.

The healthtech sector in India continues to burgeon. Recent times saw healthtech SaaS startup Doceree amassing $35 million in Series B funding. Zivov, another promising Delhi NCR-based healthtech venture, is reportedly in the final stages of sealing a $5 million Pre-Series A funding deal.

However, a glance at Inc42's recent report reveals that the third quarter of 2023 witnessed the lowest funding in three quarters, amounting to only $1.7 billion, reflecting a 43.8% YoY dip. But healthtech startups like Sugar.fit are undeterred, collectively raising $62 million in the same period, hinting at the sector's resilience and the promise of a healthier tomorrow for India.