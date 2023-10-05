Hitachi Energy appoints Ajithkumar Kesavan as head of grid automation business

Hitachi Energy has appointed Ajithkumar Kesavan as the head of its grid automation business, with effect from October 4.

Kesavan joins Hitachi Energy from Lucy Electric, Mumbai where he was executive director and member of the board of directors, the company said in a BSE filing.

He has over 21 years of experience in spearheading strategic business functions, establishing manufacturing facilities, and production operations planning. He also brings his expertise in sales and marketing, business development and profit/loss management.

Kesavan holds a bachelor's degree in engineering.

The company has also appointed Neha Ahluwalia as the head of human resources.

Ahluwalia joins Hitachi Energy from ABB where she worked for over 15 years, with responsibilities ranging from HR business partner to global HR leadership roles.

She has over 17 years of experience in HR functions, including talent development, organisational culture, diversity and inclusion, and strategic workforce planning. She holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's in human resource.