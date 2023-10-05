Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Hitachi Energy appoints Ajithkumar Kesavan as head of grid automation business

The company has also appointed Neha Ahluwalia as the head of human resources.

Press Trust of India8134 Stories
Hitachi Energy appoints Ajithkumar Kesavan as head of grid automation business

Thursday October 05, 2023,

1 min Read

Hitachi Energy has appointed Ajithkumar Kesavan as the head of its grid automation business, with effect from October 4.

Kesavan joins Hitachi Energy from Lucy Electric, Mumbai where he was executive director and member of the board of directors, the company said in a BSE filing.

He has over 21 years of experience in spearheading strategic business functions, establishing manufacturing facilities, and production operations planning. He also brings his expertise in sales and marketing, business development and profit/loss management.

Kesavan holds a bachelor's degree in engineering.

The company has also appointed Neha Ahluwalia as the head of human resources.

Ahluwalia joins Hitachi Energy from ABB where she worked for over 15 years, with responsibilities ranging from HR business partner to global HR leadership roles.

She has over 17 years of experience in HR functions, including talent development, organisational culture, diversity and inclusion, and strategic workforce planning. She holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's in human resource.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5