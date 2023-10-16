Meesho's mega sale sees 1.6 Cr new app installs, 120 Cr customer visits

Bengaluru-based ecommerce marketplace ﻿Meesho﻿ witnessed 120 crore customer visits and 1.6 crore new app installs during its recent festive sale.

According to the company, the 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale' experienced significant growth in categories such as fashion, home & kitchen, and beauty & personal care.

“As we wrap the sale, we are not only celebrating the numbers but the stories behind each purchase. Our offerings such as Meesho Mall, Meesho Gold and Loyalty Program have helped empower small businesses and delight customers," said Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho.

The online shopping platform witnessed over 72 orders per second in categories such as home & kitchen, fashion, and beauty & personal care, said the company.

During the sale, customers shopped for festive decorations like jharokhas, diya thalis, rangoli stencils, torans, lanterns, and string lights. Meesho saw 80% of orders from cities such as Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal.

Small businesses on Meesho witnessed significant growth during the festive sale event, according to the online marketplace. Ahead of the sale, Meesho had onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers. Nearly 30,000 sellers became lakhpatis during the sale event.

Meesho Mall saw a 3X growth in orders over business-as-usual days, with regional and value brands experiencing growth in categories like personal care & beauty, footwear, apparel, and electronic accessories. Nearly 70% of these orders came from first-time Mall users, said the company.

Meesho Gold, launched with 88% new users, offers a wide selection of products across ethnic wear, jewellery, and home & kitchen.

The company also launched a loyalty programme for the festive season, allowing customers to place ~1.4 crore orders and receive smart coins worth Rs 50 crore.

The festive sale saw a 114% increase in kids' wear. With the cricket World Cup underway, customers bought a variety of products including team jerseys, bats, gloves, bat tape, stumps, wickets, and caps.

The platform aims to empower 100 million small businesses, including individual entrepreneurs by offering access to millions of customers, pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities in its ecosystem.

Meesho recorded 120 million active users in CY22. Nearly 100 million users were added in the last two years. The monthly transacting user count increased significantly to 140 million, resulting in a 9x increase in gross merchandise value and one billion orders, up 2.2x year on year, said the company.

The upcoming Maha Diwali Sale, from October 27 to 31, will feature 14 lakh sellers and around 12 crore product listings across 30 categories.