Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has stirred up discussions across India with a bold suggestion. During a chat on a podcast called 'The Record', Murthy said young workers in India should work 70 hours a week to help the country compete globally.

Murthy sees boosting work productivity as a key to elevating India's economy. He pointed to Germany and Japan's history after World War II. Both countries had their people work extra hours, which helped them recover economically. Murthy believes a similar approach could help India catch up with countries like China.

In his discussion with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy talked about the challenges India faces. He mentioned that India's work productivity is one of the lowest worldwide. He blamed government corruption and slow bureaucracy as part of the problem. These issues, he said, hold India back from competing with rapidly growing economies.

Murthy's main message was for the youth. He believes young people, who make up a big part of India's population, should lead this change in work culture. He urged them to take pride in their country and be ready to work 70 hours a week.

Besides the work culture talk, Murthy shared about his journey with Infosys. Started in 1981 as a small venture, Infosys has grown into India's second-largest IT company. This story highlighted his belief in hard work and discipline as drivers of success, both for individuals and the country.

Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea has got many people talking. While some agree with him, others are worried about work-life balance. This proposal has opened up a big conversation on how India's work culture should evolve to help the economy grow while keeping workers happy and healthy.

Additionally, Murthy touched on technology's role as a "great leveller" and shared some thoughts on democracy and inclusivity. His insights show that improving work culture is just one part of the bigger picture of building a better and more competitive India.

In summary, Narayana Murthy's suggestion to work longer hours is more than just about clocking in extra time. It's about stirring a conversation on how to improve various aspects of India’s socio-economic landscape to help the nation thrive on a global stage. Through this, Murthy invites everyone to think and act on how to make India a stronger competitor in the world economy.