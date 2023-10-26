Prompt the New at Salesforce Design Days 2023

In an age dominated by screens, the pull towards genuine human connection and authentic experiences grows stronger. Against this digital backdrop, Salesforce Design Days 2023 stands out as a beacon of creativity and connectivity. The event will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Pune on November 2-3. Designed as a hybrid conference, it promises transformative dialogues, insightful exchanges, and expansive networking for the design community at large.

The evolution of Design Days

﻿Salesforce﻿ Design Days, conceptualised amidst the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, has since then stood as a symbol of innovation and resilience. It has metamorphosed over the years, navigating through themes like 'Design the New Normal' in 2020 and 'FLUX-FLEX-FLOW' in 2022, amplifying the transformative essence of design. With each passing year, it has showcased a journey of adaptability and growth, a testament to Salesforce's commitment to pushing design boundaries.

Impacts of Gen AI on design

As technology propels us into the future, Generative AI (Gen AI) stands out as a game-changer. Tools like ChatGPT and DALL·E, emanating from the Gen AI revolution, have fundamentally altered societal and business dynamics. These innovations not only streamline tasks but also redefine the very fabric of design.

Salesforce Design Days 2023 puts Gen AI at the forefront, illustrating its massive potential in shaping contemporary design and business landscapes.

As Jason Winters, SVP Design at Salesforce, aptly puts it, "With Gen AI, we will venture into an era where digital tasks will get orchestrated seamlessly by AI, guided by mere human prompts. Beyond tool replacement, Gen AI feels like the dawn of autonomous digital associates endowed with deep knowledge and evolving decision-making prowess."

Prompt the New

This year's theme, 'Prompt the New', calls for reimagining, redefining, and revolutionising design paradigms in the realm of Gen AI, but is not limited to it. It encapsulates the spirit of initiating change, challenging the status quo, and pioneering breakthroughs.

The conference aims to delve deep into how Gen AI can be a powerful ally for designers, propelling them into new creative dimensions. It will underscore the pivotal role Gen AI can play in facilitating innovative design solutions, ensuring the design industry remains at the cusp of modernity.

The theme ties in with what visionary Steve Jobs once told Marc Benioff, the Founder and CEO of Salesforce, in a conversation: “Be mindful and project the future.”

Spotlight on thought leaders

The event will feature a star-studded lineup of speakers from diverse fields, with many more industry luminaries to grace the stage.

Albert Shum , who brings his vast expertise from pivotal roles in design at tech giants like Microsoft.

, who brings his vast expertise from pivotal roles in design at tech giants like Microsoft. Alicia Souza , the illustrious illustrator and author, who'll share insights into the intertwining of creativity and design.

, the illustrious illustrator and author, who'll share insights into the intertwining of creativity and design. Dr Brinda V, who'll provide an enthralling perspective on ISRO's newest adventures and the design intricacies of Chandrayaan 3.

Salesforce Design Days 2023 isn't just another event; it's an invitation to be part of a groundbreaking journey in design thinking. By merging the power of design and the innovative prowess of Gen AI, it beckons everyone to ‘Prompt the New’.

So, gear up for a transformative experience, where you'll witness the birth of the next era in design. Be there to be inspired, to learn, to shape the design future and ‘Prompt the New’. For more information or to obtain your passes, click here.