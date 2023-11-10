Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sets unprecedented records in customer engagement, sales, and savings

The Great Indian Festival 2023 (GIF 2023) by Amazon India has rewritten the record books, setting new standards for online shopping experiences. The month-long celebration, which kicked off on October 8, witnessed an unprecedented surge in customer visits, transactions, new product launches, orders, and savings compared to previous years.

GIF 2023 saw an astonishing 110 crore customer visits, making it the highest footfall ever recorded. What's more, customers from 99.7% of pin codes across India participated in the festivities. Notably, a significant 80% of shoppers hailed from vibrant Tier II and III towns like Jalandhar, Kolhapur, Midnapore, Visakhapatnam, and others.

In the initial 48 hours, GIF 2023 witnessed the highest single-day sign-ups for Amazon Prime. More than 65% of Prime members who indulged in the festive shopping spree were from Tier II and III cities/towns, underlining the platform's reach and accessibility.

One of the standout achievements of the festival was the 35% increase in small and medium businesses experiencing sales compared to the previous year. This underscores Amazon's commitment to providing a platform for businesses of all sizes to thrive.

Over 750 sellers achieved sales worth crores, while an astounding 31,000 sellers recorded sales worth lakhs, marking the highest-ever participation during any festive period. This showcases the pivotal role sellers play in the success of Amazon's flagship festival.

The festival showcased a staggering 5,000 new products launched by top-tier brands across various categories - an unparalleled offering that catered to diverse customer preferences.

More than 40 lakh new customers made their inaugural purchases, embracing their favourite brands across categories. This surge in new customer engagement speaks volumes about Amazon's ability to cater to a wide demographic.

The Amazon Pay ecosystem thrived, with Amazon Pay Later usage surging to 2.4 times compared to the previous year. The extension of credit to Rs 1,00,000 resulted in the doubling of EMI (equated monthly instalment) usage. Moreover, 3 out of 4 Prime members opted for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card, enjoying enticing cashback offers and driving a 25% growth compared to 2022. Amazon Pay UPI users also witnessed a twofold increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the growing popularity of digital payments.

Collaborations with six leading banks, including SBI and ICICI Bank, enabled 65% of India's credit card holders and 36% of debit card holders to avail themselves of exclusive offers, making shopping more accessible and affordable.

Exciting bank discounts and unique rewards helped customers collectively save over Rs 600 crore during the Great Indian Festival 2023, offering further incentives for savvy shoppers. These substantial savings further enhanced the shopping experience for millions of customers.

A staggering 90% of pin codes received their orders within 48 hours, exemplifying the ecommerce giant’s commitment to fast and reliable service. This timely delivery service played a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction.

Expressing his gratitude, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon, said, "The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been the biggest ever in history! We are humbled to be a part of customer’s festivities and witnessed a record of more than 110 crores visits with 40 lakh+ new customers shopping on Amazon India for the first time… A heartfelt thank you to our customers, brand and bank partners, sellers, and delivery associates, for making this the biggest celebration ever in the history of our operations in India."

With its unparalleled success, the Great Indian Festival 2023 has solidified Amazon's position as a leader in the Indian e-commerce market, showcasing its ability to deliver exceptional value and service to customers, sellers, and brand partners alike.