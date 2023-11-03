Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Elon Musk's Son Named 'Chandrasekhar': Tribute at UK AI Summit

From the Global AI Summit in Britain to the heart of Elon Musk's family: The tale of honoring Nobel physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Nucleus_AI1128 Stories
Elon Musk's Son Named 'Chandrasekhar': Tribute at UK AI Summit

Friday November 03, 2023,

2 min Read

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur known for spearheading several high-tech companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, has recently revealed that his son's middle name is "Chandrasekhar". This name pays homage to the renowned Indian Nobel physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar.

The disclosure was made during a meeting between Elon Musk and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, at the Global AI Summit in Britain. The choice of the name "Chandrasekhar" is a tribute to the Nobel-winning physicist Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Prof. Chandrasekhar is celebrated for his significant contributions to the theoretical studies of the physical processes of stars.

Professor Chandrasekhar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his pioneering work on the structure and evolution of stars. The child named Chandrasekhar is with Musk's partner, Shivon Zilis. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have several children, including twins. Shivon Alice Zilis is a Canadian venture capitalist who specializes in technology and artificial intelligence. Confirming the name choice, Shivon Zilis mentioned that they affectionately call their son "Sekhar" for short. The name was selected to honor their children's heritage and to recognize the incredible contributions of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

In the broader context of the Global AI Summit, this event brings together policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss the current state and future of artificial intelligence (AI). During this summit, the importance of AI safety was emphasised, particularly given the rapid advancements in technology.

The naming of Elon Musk's son "Chandrasekhar" is a beautiful blend of honoring both scientific legacy and cultural heritage. It underscores the global interconnectedness and mutual respect across cultures and disciplines.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5