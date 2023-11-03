Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur known for spearheading several high-tech companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, has recently revealed that his son's middle name is "Chandrasekhar". This name pays homage to the renowned Indian Nobel physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar.

The disclosure was made during a meeting between Elon Musk and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, at the Global AI Summit in Britain. The choice of the name "Chandrasekhar" is a tribute to the Nobel-winning physicist Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Prof. Chandrasekhar is celebrated for his significant contributions to the theoretical studies of the physical processes of stars.

Professor Chandrasekhar was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1983 for his pioneering work on the structure and evolution of stars. The child named Chandrasekhar is with Musk's partner, Shivon Zilis. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have several children, including twins. Shivon Alice Zilis is a Canadian venture capitalist who specializes in technology and artificial intelligence. Confirming the name choice, Shivon Zilis mentioned that they affectionately call their son "Sekhar" for short. The name was selected to honor their children's heritage and to recognize the incredible contributions of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

In the broader context of the Global AI Summit, this event brings together policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss the current state and future of artificial intelligence (AI). During this summit, the importance of AI safety was emphasised, particularly given the rapid advancements in technology.

The naming of Elon Musk's son "Chandrasekhar" is a beautiful blend of honoring both scientific legacy and cultural heritage. It underscores the global interconnectedness and mutual respect across cultures and disciplines.