Festive season sale volume up by 37% from last year: Unicommerce

In addition to the substantial growth in order volumes, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also saw an increase of 22% during the same festive period.

Trisha Medhi1371 Stories
Festive season sale volume up by 37% from last year: Unicommerce

Thursday November 09, 2023,

2 min Read

Ecommerce order volumes grew approximately 37% during the festive season sale of 2023 compared with last year, according to the analysis of SaaS platform ﻿Unicommerce﻿.

The company's SaaS platform enables end-to-end management of ecommerce operations for marketplaces, brands, sellers and logistics service provider firms.

An analysis of orders processed through Unicommerce's platform reveals that in addition to the substantial growth in order volumes, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also saw an increase of 22% during the same festive period.

The success of the festive season sale in parts may be attributed to attracting discounts on the online marketplaces and robust advertising campaigns. This has helped marketplaces record an impressive year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth of 39%. Brand websites, on the other hand, also reported a strong 23% increase in ecommerce order volumes. 

The GMV reported an inverse trend with brand websites recording a 29% YoY GMV growth, while marketplaces recorded a 21% YoY GMV growth.

According to the analysis, the fashion and accessories segment along with beauty and personal care, emerged as the two most prominent categories in terms of order volumes. These segments displayed consistent growth in both volume and GMV during the festive month.

Categories like FMCG and home decor have emerged as strong ecommerce contenders.

As per the orders processed through Unicommerce’s platforms, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand took the lead to become the top two states in terms of growth in order volumes, with Haryana at the third position, Uttar Pradesh at the fourth, and Meghalaya in the fifth spot.

Further, there was a rise of prepaid orders this year, increasing by over 45% from last year. In contrast, Cash-on-Delivery (COD) orders grew by 20% during the same period.

"The festive season determines the growing scale of ecommerce in India. As industry sectors continue to embrace the country’s ecommerce ecosystem, shoppers from across India’s length and breadth are willingly opting for online shopping. We ensure that our technology is easily accessible and deployable for sellers considering the fundamental complexities of the Indian market," said Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce. 

