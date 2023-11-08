Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Startup Ecosystem

IBM, Amazon Web Services set up innovation lab in Bengaluru

IBM clients will be able to test prototypes of joint IBM-AWS solutions, including those related to generative AI, at the IBM Innovation Lab, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India8243 Stories
IBM, Amazon Web Services set up innovation lab in Bengaluru

Wednesday November 08, 2023,

1 min Read

IT company ﻿IBM﻿ has set up an innovation lab in Bengaluru in collaboration with ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS).

IBM clients will be able to test prototypes of joint IBM-AWS solutions, including those related to generative AI, at the IBM Innovation Lab, the company said in a statement.

The objective is to showcase the full potential of the joint value proposition that IBM and AWS offer to clients from across the world, said Anuj Malhotra, VP and Senior Partner - Service Lines and Operations, IBM.

"Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS," said Malhotra.

The lab is a first of its kind for the IBM-AWS collaboration and is open to clients from around the world to explore joint IBM-AWS solutions and test prototypes and proofs of value that aim to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare, said the statement.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5