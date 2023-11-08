IBM, Amazon Web Services set up innovation lab in Bengaluru

IT company ﻿IBM﻿ has set up an innovation lab in Bengaluru in collaboration with ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ (AWS).

IBM clients will be able to test prototypes of joint IBM-AWS solutions, including those related to generative AI, at the IBM Innovation Lab, the company said in a statement.

The objective is to showcase the full potential of the joint value proposition that IBM and AWS offer to clients from across the world, said Anuj Malhotra, VP and Senior Partner - Service Lines and Operations, IBM.

"Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS," said Malhotra.

The lab is a first of its kind for the IBM-AWS collaboration and is open to clients from around the world to explore joint IBM-AWS solutions and test prototypes and proofs of value that aim to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare, said the statement.