JioCinema's Big Move: Exclusive Pokemon Series in India

Reliance JioCinema, an emerging force in India's streaming industry, has recently sealed a pivotal agreement with The Pokemon Company. This alliance propels JioCinema to the forefront as India's sole platform for a vast array of the internationally acclaimed Pokemon anime series.

Secured this month, the arrangement endows JioCinema with the rights to showcase over a thousand episodes and nearly two dozen movies from the iconic Pokemon series. While the financial details remain confidential, this venture is a significant leap for Reliance's media division, designed to fortify its standing amidst heavyweights such as Walt Disney Co, Netflix, Amazon, among others.

This partnership is distinguished by its focus on catering to the local audience. By adapting the series into three regional Indian languages, JioCinema significantly expands its reach. The Pokemon brand, a global phenomenon, spans a multitude of platforms, including trading cards, video games, television series, and films, generating billions in revenue.

Integral to this deal is Viacom18, overseen by Mukesh Ambani, one of India's wealthiest individuals. Viacom18, which operates JioCinema, aims to amplify its offerings for younger viewers. This strategy is key in JioCinema's rivalry with platforms like Disney's Hotstar, which also broadcasts cricket, a sport with massive appeal in India.

JioCinema's portfolio will soon include an additional 3,000 hours of children's programming. This expansion features content from prestigious studios such as Entertainment One, Animaccord, Cartoon Network Studios, and DreamWorks, made possible through Viacom18's pre-existing agreements and its integration with the now-defunct Voot Kids app. Notably, some Pokemon content was previously available on Voot, but the recent deal with JioCinema marks a more comprehensive and impactful partnership.

JioCinema's strategy aligns with the broader growth trajectory of India's streaming market, anticipated to value at $7 billion by 2027 as per Media Partners Asia. The platform's ambitious agenda includes integrating globally acclaimed series like "Succession" and "Game of Thrones" fmro Warner Bros Discovery Inc., further diversifying and strengthening its array of offerings.