Addressing the Goa Innovation and Startup Times (GIST) event, at BITS Pilani campus in Vasco, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasised the pivotal role of fostering a vibrant startup environment in the state. He also highlighted the government's commitment to transforming innovative concepts into high-growth ventures while drawing substantial investments.

Sawant underscored Goa's intention to harness its strengths in industries, tourism, and sustainability and also outlined plans to capitalise on various central government schemes to bolster the startup landscape.

"Nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is a priority for Goa. Our goal is to enable ideas to turn into high-growth startups and attract funding," he said, expressing confidence about the state's potential to become a startup hub.

Sawant envisioned Goa as a fertile ground for cultivating the next wave of job creators, emphasising the necessity of mentorship, infrastructure, and market accessibility.

"By making entrepreneurship an aspirational pursuit for Goa's youth and showcasing local startup triumphs, we aim to inspire a new wave of innovators," he remarked.

Asserting the state government's commitment, Sawant affirmed active support for companies and startups aligned with the vision to propel Goa into an appealing hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

"We're geared to initiate and sustain an entire startup ecosystem, from nurturing bright minds and ideas to offering robust incubation support," said the chief minister.

With conducive centres of excellence, funding mechanisms, ease of doing business, and global collaborations, Goa is poised to become India's innovation and startup hub, he said.