Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Chief minister Sawant underscored Goa's intention to harness its strengths in industries, tourism, and sustainability and outlined plans to capitalise on various Central schemes to bolster the startup landscape.

Press Trust of India8285 Stories
Nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is priority for Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Saturday November 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Addressing the Goa Innovation and Startup Times (GIST) event, at BITS Pilani campus in Vasco, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasised the pivotal role of fostering a vibrant startup environment in the state. He also highlighted the government's commitment to transforming innovative concepts into high-growth ventures while drawing substantial investments.

Sawant underscored Goa's intention to harness its strengths in industries, tourism, and sustainability and also outlined plans to capitalise on various central government schemes to bolster the startup landscape.

"Nurturing a thriving startup ecosystem is a priority for Goa. Our goal is to enable ideas to turn into high-growth startups and attract funding," he said, expressing confidence about the state's potential to become a startup hub.

Sawant envisioned Goa as a fertile ground for cultivating the next wave of job creators, emphasising the necessity of mentorship, infrastructure, and market accessibility.

"By making entrepreneurship an aspirational pursuit for Goa's youth and showcasing local startup triumphs, we aim to inspire a new wave of innovators," he remarked.

Asserting the state government's commitment, Sawant affirmed active support for companies and startups aligned with the vision to propel Goa into an appealing hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

"We're geared to initiate and sustain an entire startup ecosystem, from nurturing bright minds and ideas to offering robust incubation support," said the chief minister.

With conducive centres of excellence, funding mechanisms, ease of doing business, and global collaborations, Goa is poised to become India's innovation and startup hub, he said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

3

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

4

AI Gen

She's India's 2nd Richest Self-Made Woman with a Net Worth of Rs.36,100 Cr

5

AI Gen

60-Yr Old Electrical Engineer Becomes Billionaire with Chandrayaan-3's Success