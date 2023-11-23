OKNO by Eyewearlabs: New Sports Sunglasses Changing the Game in India

In a significant leap forward for sports eyewear, OKNO by Eyewearlabs is set to launch its latest range of Sports Sunglasses, a product born out of India and designed for the active lifestyle. These sunglasses are not just an accessory but a game-changer in the world of sports, promising to set a new standard on a global stage.

Tailored specifically for athletes, these sunglasses have been developed with a keen understanding of the demands and challenges faced by sportspersons in India. The design focuses on providing a distinct performance advantage, making them ideal for anyone involved in outdoor sports.

One of the standout features of these sunglasses is their state-of-the-art 8 Base Lenses. This technology ensures unparalleled clarity, allowing athletes to see the world with crisp, clear vision. The lenses are further enhanced by a remarkable 30% superior color enhancement, unveiling a spectrum of colors more vibrant than ever before, while maintaining a perfect white balance.

But it's not just about the lenses. The Zero Slip Fit design guarantees stability, eliminating the annoyance of glasses bouncing or slipping during intense physical activity. This is complemented by adaptable nose pads and a frame made from premium TR90 nylon. This material is renowned for its lightweight, flexible, and durable qualities, providing a comfortable fit that can withstand the rigors of any sporting activity.

High-contrast vision, improved depth perception, and high-performance polarisation are other features that contribute to an enhanced visual experience. These elements are crucial in sports, where every fraction of a second and every minute detail matters.

OKNO's Sports Sunglasses are more than just eyewear; they are a tool for performance. The blend of the highest-grade materials – TR90 nylon for lightness, elastic rubber for stability, and adjustable nose pads for a custom fit – is what sets these sunglasses apart.

As we await the launch of these groundbreaking sports sunglasses by Eyewearlabs, it's clear that they represent more than just a product. They symbolise the convergence of Indian innovation, pride, and the pursuit of athletic excellence. These sunglasses are set to empower Indian athletes, providing them with the tools they need to succeed and inspiring them to reach new heights in their sporting endeavors. Stay tuned for a launch that promises to redefine the standards of sports eyewear.