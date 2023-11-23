Beyond Hearing: How to Gain More from Listening, Plutarch's Way

In his enduring wisdom, Plutarch, a Greek biographer and essayist, once said, “Know how to listen, and you will profit even from those who talk badly.” This quote, though centuries old, holds profound relevance in today's fast-paced and often polarised world. It underscores the value of listening, a skill that is increasingly overlooked but is essential for personal and professional growth.

Listening, as Plutarch suggests, is not merely about hearing words; it's an art that involves understanding, patience, and openness. When we listen, we do more than process information; we engage with different perspectives, challenge our preconceptions, and broaden our understanding. This is particularly true when we listen to those whose views we might initially dismiss as unimportant or incorrect.

The profit Plutarch speaks of is not financial but intellectual and emotional. By listening to those who talk 'badly', we gain a deeper understanding of human nature, diverse viewpoints, and perhaps even the underlying reasons why people may express themselves in less articulate ways. It can be a lesson in empathy, patience, and communication.

In professional settings, the ability to listen is invaluable. It fosters a culture of respect and inclusivity, where all voices are heard and considered. This can lead to more innovative solutions, as diverse perspectives are often the bedrock of creativity. Moreover, leaders who listen are more likely to inspire trust and loyalty among their teams, as they are seen as considerate and understanding.

In personal relationships, listening can bridge gaps and heal conflicts. When we listen to understand rather than to respond, we create a space for open and honest communication. This can deepen connections and build a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.

However, the challenge lies in how to listen effectively, especially in the age of digital communication where the human element is often diluted. Active listening, where one fully concentrates, understands, responds, and then remembers what is being said, is key. It involves not just hearing the words, but also paying attention to non-verbal cues like tone, facial expressions, and body language.

Plutarch's advice also urges us to be discerning listeners. While being open to different viewpoints, it's crucial to evaluate the information critically and not accept everything at face value. This balance between openness and critical thinking is what makes a proficient listener.