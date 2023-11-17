Here’s how Pristyn Care's tech ecosystem is empowering patient safety and privacy

Amid the rapidly evolving landscape of Indian digital healthcare, various technological challenges have surfaced, necessitating strategic solutions for the effective implementation and utilisation of digital health technologies.

Patient safety forms the core of digital healthcare integration. Achieving this involves implementing stringent quality standards and seamlessly integrating these technologies into existing systems. The establishment of robust benchmarks for assessing the effectiveness of digital health solutions, including AI-driven ones, empowers healthcare providers to proactively identify high-risk populations and predict pre-existing conditions during complex surgical procedures.

Another challenge lies in the critical need for robust data privacy and security measures. As the digital healthcare ecosystem expands, the protection of patient data from evolving digital threats becomes paramount. This calls for a proactive approach to data security management, mitigating risks and maintaining data integrity to reinforce the overall security of sensitive patient information.

In parallel, interoperability issues present a substantial obstacle to the seamless exchange of patient information across diverse digital health systems. The integration of these systems is now a pressing priority to ensure efficient care coordination among healthcare providers.

Within this intricate landscape, navigating the ethical considerations related to patient data usage and AI-driven decision-making is another key challenge.

Addressing the challenges

Pristyn Care, a pioneering healthcare provider, has emerged as a frontrunner in establishing a robust and innovative technology ecosystem dedicated to safeguarding every aspect of the patient journey. From the initial OPD consultation to comprehensive diagnostics, seamless admission processes, meticulous surgical operations, attentive post-operative care, Inpatient Department (IPD) management, thorough insurance claims handling, a streamlined discharge process, to subsequent follow-ups with the surgeon, the healthcare startup ensures holistic and patient-centric approach at every step. At the heart of this comprehensive approach is a strong tech ecosystem that forms the foundation, ensuring a seamlessly orchestrated and streamlined healthcare journey for every patient.

Pristyn Care places a strong emphasis on ensuring complete patient safety and privacy through its fully integrated tech platform which includes the Patient App, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, Doctor App, Hospital App, OT scheduler, and a fully optimized feedback loop to manage in-hospital patient feedback via IVR, Chatbots, and other channels.

The Electronic Pre-Anesthesia Check (EPAC) is done to assess and identify high-risk patients, ensuring that necessary precautions are taken to mitigate potential risks during surgical procedures. This proactive approach highlights its commitment to prioritising patient safety and well-being at every stage of the healthcare journey.

Additionally, the healthcare startup has implemented a comprehensive system of regulations and guidelines for doctors and hospitals, ensuring they possess the requisite expertise and capabilities to deliver specialised care for specific diseases. By mapping doctors to nearby hospitals, the healthcare startup facilitates a prompt and efficient response to patient needs, thereby ensuring timely and effective healthcare delivery.

At the core of its technological infrastructure is the Patient App, an intuitive platform that serves as a comprehensive interface for patients to access a range of healthcare services. From scheduling appointments to accessing medical records and engaging in secure communication with healthcare providers, the Patient App provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, ensuring that patients remain actively involved in their healthcare journey while safeguarding the privacy of their personal information.

Complementing these applications is the Hospital App, which streamlines operational processes within healthcare facilities, ensuring efficient patient management, streamlined appointment scheduling, and secure handling of patient data. By facilitating real-time communication between doctors, hospital staff and Pristyn Care, the Hospital App enhances the overall efficiency and quality of healthcare services, ultimately contributing to an enhanced patient experience and improved health outcomes.

In conjunction with the Patient App, Pristyn Care's Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system acts as a centralised repository, enabling healthcare providers to securely manage and access patients' medical records. By implementing stringent data security protocols and end-to-end encryption, the EMR system ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive patient information, facilitating accurate diagnoses and informed treatment decisions while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy.

The EMR is specifically designed to provide doctors with a more efficient and seamless approach to delivering value-based care. 99% of Pristyn Care doctors actively use the EMR mobile app for the digital processing of prescriptions, with centralised uploading and auditing facilitated by its Clinical Affairs team. This streamlined process significantly improves the quality of care, patient outcomes, and overall safety.

To further enhance the quality of healthcare delivery, the Doctor App serves as an indispensable tool for healthcare practitioners. This application enables doctors to seamlessly connect with patients, conduct encrypted video consultations, and maintain control over prescription management, ensuring the seamless delivery of personalised and secure healthcare services to patients, even in remote or underserved areas.

Prioritising data safety

In the pursuit of comprehensive patient safety, the healthcare startup has implemented stringent measures to ensure the secure handling of patient Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Through robust data control mechanisms and encrypted communication channels, the company prioritises the protection of sensitive patient data, safeguarding patient privacy and confidentiality at all times.

As the company continues to pioneer advancements in healthcare technology, it remains poised to lead the industry in fostering a secure and patient-centric approach to healthcare delivery, setting new standards for excellence in patient care and safety.