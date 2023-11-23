The Man Who Turned Rs.10,000 Borrowed into Rs.26,000 Crore Legacy

Ravi Modi's transformation from a child math prodigy to a fashion industry titan as the founder of Vedant Fashions, creators of the renowned Manyavar brand, is a compelling narrative of resolve and entrepreneurial spirit. His early flair for mathematics won him recognition, foreshadowing a future of extraordinary achievements.

After a stint in his father's compact retail store in Kolkata and a brief contemplation of an MBA, Modi ventured into the business world. His journey with Vedant Fashions began with a mere ₹10,000 borrowed from his mother. He started manufacturing Indian wear, tapping into markets across several Indian states, which laid the foundation for Manyavar. Modi's strategic decisions, such as selling to large format stores and opening exclusive brand outlets, significantly expanded his business footprint.

By 2005-06, Manyavar was a fixture in major stores across India, and by 2008, it had launched its first exclusive brand outlet in Bhubaneswar. This marked a significant shift in the company's strategy, focusing on expanding its exclusive outlets. Modi's approach was asset-light and highly efficient, generating impressive returns. Today, Manyavar operates over 1.3 million square feet of retail space across 230 cities in India, with plans to expand further, especially in southern regions like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Modi's success is not just in numbers but also in the impact. He made it onto the 2022 Forbes World’s Billionaires List, ranking 1,238 with a net worth of $2.5 billion, which rose to $3 billion by April 2023​​. Vedant Fashions Limited, with over 600 stores in India and 11 international locations, closed the financial year amid the pandemic with strong profits, a testament to the company's resilient business model​​.

Modi's belief in destiny and his unique business strategies have not only shaped Vedant Fashions into a behemoth valued at ₹26,000 crore but have also revolutionised the Indian ethnic wear market. The company's expansion into online sales and new product categories like Twamev and Manthan, catering to different segments of the market, indicates a strategic approach to capturing a larger share of India's burgeoning wedding and celebration wear market​​.

The success of Vedant Fashions under Modi's leadership exemplifies the power of strategic planning, understanding market needs, and an asset-light business model. With a significant market presence and continuous innovation, Vedant Fashions and Manyavar are poised for sustained growth and success in the Indian fashion industry.