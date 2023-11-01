Menu
News

IAMAI elects Spotify's Vineeta Dixit as chair of IAMAI's public policy panel

IAMAI said it has appointed Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom Technology, and Senthil Kumar, Public Policy and Government Relations, Ninjacart, as co-chairs of the committee.

Press Trust of India
IAMAI elects Spotify's Vineeta Dixit as chair of IAMAI's public policy panel

Wednesday November 01, 2023,

2 min Read

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday named Vineeta Dixit, a senior executive of Spotify, as the new chairperson of its public policy committee.

In a release, the industry body further said Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom Technology, and Senthil Kumar, Public Policy and Government Relations, Ninjacart, have been appointed as co-chairs of the committee.

"IAMAI announced the appointment of Vineeta Dixit, Regional Director (APAC), Spotify, as the new Chairperson of the Public Policy Committee," the release said.

The new appointments were made following elections for the leadership roles of the public policy committee.

The new leadership team replaces incumbents Amit Mathur (Reliance Jio), Udai Mehta (Amazon), Urvashi Sahay (Paytm), and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Koo).

The public policy panel plays a key role in IAMAI's engagement with policies and regulations related to the digital economy.

It actively participates in formulating and making suggestions to the government on various industry issues, encompassing data governance, safe harbour, equitable access, safe internet practices, and consumer protection.

"IAMAI is a powerful voice for the digital industry in India and I hope that through our work, the government continues to consider IAMAI a serious partner in making India a trillion-dollar digital economy," Dixit said.

Edited by Suman Singh

