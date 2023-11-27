Menu
Tata Steel appoints Akshay Khullar as VP-Engineering and Projects

Tata Steel on Monday announced the appointment of Akshay Khullar as the Vice President Engineering and Projects of the company.

Press Trust of India
Tata Steel appoints Akshay Khullar as VP-Engineering and Projects

Monday November 27, 2023,

1 min Read

Tata Steel on Monday announced the appointment of Akshay Khullar as the Vice President Engineering and Projects of the company.

Tata Steel has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company.

"In terms of the company's succession plan for Senior Management Personnel, Akshay Khullar is being appointed as the Vice President Engineering & Projects (Designate), effective December 1, 2023, and as the Vice President Engineering & Projects, effective February 1, 2024," Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

While Peeyush Gupta, currently serving as the Vice President Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain will lead the Total Quality Management (TQM) function, in addition to his current responsibilities, it said.

Accordingly, effective February 1, 2024, Gupta will be re-designated as the Vice President TQM, Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain.

In the filing, Tata Steel also announced superannuation of Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects of the company.

Gupta, who currently serves as the Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects will superannuate from the company on February 1, 2024, with over 37 years of association with the company.

Edited by Megha Reddy

