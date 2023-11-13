AI careers demystified: The ultimate guide to AI jobs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most transformative and rapidly growing fields in the technology industry. It is also one of the most discussed topics. While people are busy discussing how AI is a threat to existing jobs, it wouldn't be fair to not talk about the plethora of career opportunities it has opened for professionals across various domains.

From machine learning engineer to AI consultant, there are a variety of roles awaiting your exploration. In this article, we have listed the top 5 career options in AI, that you can consider if you wish to try your luck in this evolving field.

Understanding AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems, to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. From understanding natural language, recognising patterns, learning from data, and making decisions, it aims to solve complex problems, make predictions, and improve processes.

Is AI a good career choice for you?

Well, there is no doubt that the use of AI technology has expanded significantly in the past few years. While some people are worried about losing their jobs because of AI, it’s important to notice the positive side. As per a report from the Economic Times, AI is expected to create some 97 million new jobs by 2025.

But what is it, that you need to work in AI? To answer that here is a list of hard and soft skills that, if acquired can ensure a successful career in this field:

Hard skills required for AI jobs

Programming proficiency

Strong foundation in programming languages such as Python, Java, or C++ to develop AI algorithms and models.

Mathematics and statistics

Good understanding of mathematical concepts, like linear algebra, calculus, and statistics to design and optimise AI algorithms.

Machine learning

Proficiency in machine learning techniques such as supervised and unsupervised learning, with a sound knowledge of various algorithms and frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.

Soft skills required for AI jobs

Problem-solving aptitude

AI is a complex technology. Hence, it demands strong problem-solving skills to tackle the issues hand efficiently.

Good communication skills

With the complexities of the AI concept, comes the need for effective communication with non-technical stakeholders.

Curiosity

AI is a constantly developing field. Hence, an innovative mindset can be useful in exploring AI’s full potential.

Ability to collaborate

A technology as complex as AI isn’t harnessed by one person alone. So, get ready to become a team player, if you wish a career in this domain.

Job opportunities and roles in the field of AI

There is no doubt that the job prospects in AI are highly promising with the increasing demand for AI specialists in fields like machine learning, natural language processing, data science, and many more. Let’s explore the average salary, qualifications, and skills requirement for these five job roles offered by AI:

Machine learning engineer

A machine learning engineer is a person in IT who focuses on researching, building, and designing self-running artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models.

Average salary: ₹7L - ₹14L per year

Qualification: Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, machine learning, or a related field.

Skills required:

Proficiency in programming languages

Strong knowledge of machine learning algorithms

Problem-solving abilities

Ability to adapt

Research-oriented mindset

AI research scientist

AI research scientists work on AI research with a focus on developing new algorithms and technologies. They aim to push the boundaries of AI by collaborating with academic institutions, research organisations, and leading tech companies.

Average salary: ₹29L - ₹42L per year

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or similar fields.

Skills required:

Good programming skills

Research experience

Superior project management skills

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engineer

NLP engineers specialise in developing AI systems that can understand, interpret, and generate human language. They work on applications like chatbots, virtual assistants, and language translation tools.

Average salary: ₹6L - ₹14L per year

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, engineering, or a related field.

Skills required:

Proficiency in programming languages (e.g. Python)

Expertise in NLP algorithms and techniques

Time management skills

Collaboration abilities

Strong problem-solving skills

Robotics engineer

Robotics engineers help design and develop intelligent robotic systems that can interact with the environment. They are also responsible for conducting research and developing new applications for existing robots.

Average salary: ₹4L - ₹9L per year

Qualification: Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

Skills:

Proficiency in programming languages

Knowledge of robotics hardware and software

Strong problem-solving abilities

Understanding of control systems

AI consultant

AI Consultants are professionals who provide expertise and guidance in implementing AI solutions. They assess business needs in order to recommend AI strategies and oversee AI project implementations.

Average salary: ₹9L - ₹19L per year

Qualification: Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, data science, business, or related field.

Skills:

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

Business acumen

Bottomline

The field of AI offers diverse career opportunities, each with its unique focus and requirements. Hence, in order to succeed, it is crucial to develop the necessary skills and stay updated with the latest advancements. Remember that with the right preparation and commitment, you can aim for a fulfilling and rewarding career in AI.