Xpert Times: A Beacon of Journalistic Integrity

In the bustling heart of New Delhi, a media revolution began in 2021. Xpert Times, an emblem of journalistic integrity, was born. With a resounding commitment to reshape India's media landscape, it set out to revolutionise news reporting not just in India, but potentially the world.

From Security Guard to CEO: Umesh Kaushik's Inspiring Journey

Umesh Kaushik, the brainchild behind Xpert Times, has a story that is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from Jattari, a quaint town in Aligarh, Umesh's early life was marked by hardship. Studying under a lamp in a financially strained family, he embodies the spirit of perseverance. "The hard days in a poor family, reading with a lamp and learning more things to grow up with my family," he recalls. Despite the challenges, he completed his graduation from Galgotias University.

No one could've foreseen the journey of a security guard transforming into the CEO of a prominent media organisation. "No one could have predicted that Umesh would transition from a security guard to a CEO, but here I am, living proof that with determination and the right support, anything is possible," asserts Umesh. With over 10 franchises under its banner and more than 100+ student AICTE Mass Media Internships provided, Xpert Times has grown beyond his wildest dreams.

A Commitment to Authentic Journalism

What sets Xpert Times apart in the saturated media landscape is its unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics. "Xpert Times distinguishes itself by maintaining the highest standards of journalistic ethics," Umesh shares. The platform ensures that its news remains impartial and accurate, avoiding the pitfalls of sensationalism. Instead, it focuses on delivering content that not only informs but promotes critical thinking and engagement.

The Vision Ahead

Xpert Times envisions expanding beyond India, covering international news that caters to a broader international readership. "Expanding its reach beyond India to a global audience could be a strategic move," the team believes. Drawing inspiration from platforms like YourStory, they aspire to create an international brand that resonates with audiences worldwide.

A Lesson in Brand Building

The journey of Xpert Times underscores the importance of a long-term vision coupled with adherence to core values. "Understanding what sets a company apart from its competitors is crucial," Umesh articulates. As the media landscape constantly evolves, Xpert Times stands as a testament to the importance of adaptability and innovation in the face of change.

With a story steeped in resilience, determination, and a commitment to change the narrative, Xpert Times is a beacon of hope in the media sector. It serves as a powerful reminder that with passion and perseverance, dreams can become reality.