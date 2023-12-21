Revealed: Apps that are collecting most data - Stay Safe!

A significant focus has been on the data collection practices of various apps, with some apps collecting more user data than others. A study conducted by Surfshark and responses from companies like Home Depot and Amazon shed light on these practices.

The top 5 apps identified as collecting the most data are:

Facebook and Instagram: Both these apps, part of Meta Platforms, Inc., are at the top of the list. They collect all 32 data points defined by Apple, including personal information like name, email address, phone number, and physical address. All collected data is linked to the user's identity, with a significant portion used for tracking purposes.

Wish: This shopping app collects 24 out of 32 possible data points. A large portion of this data, such as email addresses, precise location, and purchase history, is used for tracking users.

DoorDash: Similar to Wish, DoorDash also gathers 24 data points. The data points used for tracking users include precise and coarse location, email address, and purchase history.

TikTok: This popular social media app collects 24 data points, with email address, phone number, and device ID being used for tracking purposes.

Amazon: While Amazon does not use data to track its users, it collects a significant amount of unique data about the user (25 of 32 possible data points), and all of this data is linked to the user’s identity.

It's important to note that shopping and food delivery apps, in general, are the most data-hungry category, collecting on average 21 out of 32 possible data points. These apps tend to link a high percentage of the collected data to the user's identity and use it for tracking.

The companies behind these apps, like Home Depot and Amazon, have responded to concerns about privacy. They emphasise their commitment to customer privacy, stating that they use customer information to improve and personalise the shopping experience and have controls in place to protect personal information. They also offer users the ability to opt-out of sharing their information for targeted advertising.

It's advised for users to be mindful of the apps they download and use, regularly check app permissions, and consider using tools like VPNs for added security. Clearing cache and cookies, using password managers, and opting out of personalised ads and data sharing are additional steps users can take to protect their privacy.