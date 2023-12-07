AI and digital payments: A futuristic alliance for convenience

In an era defined by digitisation and innovation, the quest for convenience has steered the evolution of payment systems. Everyone’s seeking secure, swift, and seamless payment options. Businesses, in response, are continually adapting to remain competitive, catering to consumer needs while striving to deliver value.





Four pivotal pillars—security, speed, personalisation, and behaviour—drive today's digital payment landscape. The common thread linking these essential aspects is Artificial Intelligence (AI).





The percentage of digital payment platforms leveraging AI has surged within a brief period. AI, alongside machine learning (ML), stands as one of the core tech trends in data-driven systems. Globally, 70% of financial service firms incorporate AI and ML to predict cash flow, identify fraud, and evaluate credit scores. An IBM study indicates that 85% of retail companies aimed to incorporate AI into supply chain planning by 2021, with 79% leveraging it with customer intelligence.





In this article, we'll delve into the varied applications of AI in the payments industry and explore promising avenues for future advancements.

Is AI essential in the payment industry?

With digital transactions surpassing a staggering 90 billion in FY 2022-23 and an estimated 12.24% surge projected by 2025, the reliance on human inspection for payment processing becomes untenable. The future landscape demands robust systems capable of managing the anticipated surge in digital transactions.





Fraud detection and prevention, user personalisation, user spending patterns, and fast transactions are vastly improvised by AI. This brings us to the key applications of AI in the digital payment industry. Let’s dive in!

Revolutionising fraud detection

The escalating instances of cyber fraud, exemplified by the Union finance ministry's report on UPI transactions in India—seeing a rise from 77,000 cases in 2020-21 to over 95,000 in 2022-23—underscore the urgency for evolving fraud detection systems.





AI tools are significant in combating fraudulent activities by swiftly analysing extensive real-time data, intricate patterns, and potential fraud risks.





Through the utilisation of machine learning algorithms and diverse data sources, AI tools possess the capacity to dig deep into unidentified fraud patterns. This not only results in significant cost savings for businesses and payment providers but also enhances the customer experience by minimising payment declines.





Particularly in scenarios of instant gratification, such as ticketing, recharges, coupons, and on-demand services—where products or services are instantly consumed, AI enables fraud monitoring tools to simulate dynamic workflows through its self-learning capabilities. This capacity substantially diminishes the need for manual risk referrals in borderline cases, establishing a self-reliant system.

Enhancing user experience with predictive analytics and personalisation

AI's predictive prowess emerges as a key advantage in delving into customers’ past data and predicting future behavioural trends. By tapping into a customer's transaction history, businesses can curate personalised deals and discounts, optimise profits, slash operational costs, and foster stronger B2C relationships.





This is further reinstated by McKinsey’s report– personalised banking can cut acquisition costs by up to 50%, elevate revenues by 5 to 15%, and enhance marketing efficiency by 10-30%.





The seamless fusion of AI with advanced technologies like EMV card personalisation, host card emulation (HCE), and QR code payments amplifies user experiences within a fortified and secure payment ecosystem. This collaborative integration not only ensures a more user-friendly experience but also boosts the overall efficiency and security of the payment infrastructure.

Optimising payments for enhanced performance

AI revolutionises payment optimisation, alongside offering multifaceted benefits. Firstly, it reduces cart abandonment by leveraging personalised email campaigns tailored to customer behaviour and preferences. Sophisticated algorithms analyse the optimal timing and frequency for these campaigns, ensuring that targeted offers resonate with customers, effectively reducing cart abandonment rates.





Additionally, AI aids in identifying potentially lost customers by employing targeted online ads. Dynamic retargeting refines ad content based on user behaviour, maximising conversion opportunities.





Moreover, AI significantly enhances acceptance rates. For instance, it optimises transaction routing, channelling payments through networks with favourable fees, especially in markets with diverse payment networks.

Mitigating false debit and credit card declines

Instances of denied credit card purchases not only heighten customer frustration but also harm the issuing institution's reputation. False card declines, accounting for approximately 3% of annual revenue loss for businesses, often occur due to banking systems inaccurately flagging valid transactions as fraudulent.





Artificial intelligence algorithms are pivotal in curbing these setbacks, accurately identifying genuine irregularities while replacing the overly sensitive rule-based approach that triggers alarms. This not only preserves customer satisfaction but also safeguards the credibility and trust of financial institutions.

Boosts speed and efficiency

AI streamlines and automates intricate processes. For instance, AI-driven automation can revolutionise client onboarding, boosting activations and revenue realisation timelines. Another impactful sphere lies in transaction monitoring, where proactive alerts and decision-making systems powered by AI drive exceptional system performance and foster user success.





The integration of AI technology marks a transformative leap in productivity and efficiency, surpassing human capabilities in task execution. By entrusting routine tasks to AI, your workforce gains the bandwidth to focus on the more intricate facets of your business, resulting in amplified productivity and heightened overall efficiency.

The future of AI in the payments industry

AI's trajectory of advancement exhibits unprecedented development, marked by continuous breakthroughs and innovations. While AI adoption in the payments industry is currently in its nascent stages, the landscape holds immense potential for future development and innovation.