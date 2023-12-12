How Builder.ai is using AI to make software development inclusive

Anju Chaudhary, Senior Director of Sales and Partnerships at Builder.ai, took the stage at TechSparks 2023 Delhi Edition to unveil the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in software development.

Chaudhary's leadership has driven Builder.ai to the forefront of revolutionising software development by amalgamating traditional and low-code solutions with cutting-edge technologies. Under her guidance, the company is not merely crafting code; it is democratising software creation, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Bridging the tech gap with AI

Chaudhary's keynote shed light on the challenges faced by founders and entrepreneurs in articulating their software requirements. The traditional manual approach involves a plethora of questions and meetings, and often results in a fragmented understanding of the envisioned product. She highlighted that existing processes, prevalent across various business scales, hinder the effective communication of ideas and needs in the software development realm.

However, the crux of Builder.ai's mission lies in making software development universally accessible, irrespective of an individual's technical proficiency.

During the keynote, Chaudhary introduced Natasha, an AI-powered platform within Builder.ai, as the solution. "All of us may not know how to write a piece of code, but we all can talk, and Natasha plays an important role in that space," Chaudhary remarked. Natasha acts as a bridge between users and the intricate world of software development. It interprets user ideas, delves into a vast repository of historical data through knowledge graphs, and intelligently offers software templates tailored to the user's needs.

Conversational AI redefining software development lifecycles

An intriguing aspect of Chaudhary's keynote was the live demonstration of Natasha's capabilities. By initiating a conversation about an envisioned ecommerce app, Natasha showcased its prowess in understanding user requirements and designing a tailor-made solution.

The AI, with an astute understanding of business concepts, identified 46 essential features needed for the application – a task that traditionally consumes weeks of human effort. Natasha seamlessly navigated through questions about the target audience, product categories, brand collaborations, and even design preferences. The resulting demonstration provided a tangible representation of how AI, through natural language processing, could significantly expedite the software development lifecycle.

Chaudhary emphasised that this automation substantially reduces costs and timelines, making software development an achievable feat for a wider audience.

From idea to execution: AI-powered efficiency in software creation

Builder.ai's approach, as outlined by Chaudhary, is to create a holistic assembly line for app creation. This line incorporates over 500 reusable, Lego-like features combined with a network of creators who customise these features to meet specific needs. The AI, Natasha, is an integral part of this assembly line, ensuring that each software creation is not just a product but a unique solution tailored to the user's requirements.

The software creation process, often characterised by the labyrinth of gathering requirements, crafting product roadmaps, and navigating design complexities, is streamlined by Builder.ai's AI.

Chaudhary also showcased how the AI automates design libraries, reducing the need for manual identification of gaps in screens and design elements. The automation extends to code generation and deployment, ensuring that the entire software development process, even for complex applications, can be completed in a matter of weeks.

Empowering the digital future: An inclusive approach to software development

In conclusion, Chaudhary's keynote at TechSparks 2023 Delhi Edition painted a compelling picture of the future of software development.

Builder.ai's innovative integration of AI into the development process has the potential to democratise software creation, bringing it within the reach of entrepreneurs, innovators, and businesses across scales.

The power of AI, as exemplified by Natasha, lies not just in writing lines of code but in understanding human language, deciphering ideas, and transforming them into tangible, functional software solutions. With Builder.ai's vision, the digital future appears efficient and inclusive, opening doors for a diverse array of individuals to participate in the creation of the technological landscape.