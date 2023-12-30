Menu
Government

Centre to launch new version of National Career Service portal

The portal aims to facilitate better job matching and search facility for job seekers leveraging technologies like AI and ML

Press Trust of India346 Stories
Centre to launch new version of National Career Service portal

Saturday December 30, 2023,

2 min Read

The government will launch the second version of the National Career Service (NCS) portal as well as persuade states to roll out labour reforms as part of efforts to further improve the ease of doing business and provide social security for the unorganised labour, particularly gig and platform workers, in 2024.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI that his ministry will soon launch the "advanced version, namely NCS 2.0, to facilitate better job matching and search facility for jobseekers along with a recommendation engine for skilling by the use of latest technologies and leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning".

The NCS project was launched in July 2015 to provide various employment-related services, including career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship and internships, through a digital platform.

As of November 30 this year, the NCS platform had more than 3.64 crore registered jobseekers, 19.15 lakh employers and a listing of more than 1.92 crore vacancies. The portal registered more than 13.49 lakh active vacancies in November.

The portal is integrated with facilities of 28 state/Union Territories to develop a comprehensive pan-India network. It has also been integrated with various private portals like monster.com, Freshersworld and HireMee to have a listing of vacancies.

It is also linked with the government's Skill India portal Udyam Portal (MSME), e-Shram, EPFO, ESIC and DigiLocker, among others.

Regarding labour reforms, the minister said that in 2024, "as India continues to march towards being a developed economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, I am hopeful states will begin rolling out the labour reform introduced by the Centre".

"... so that the India of Amrit Kaal has a healthier and socially secure workforce that contributes to the country's growth and at the same time gains from it; and also so that we continue to firm up ease of business in the country," he noted.

To roll out labour reforms in the country, the Centre has formulated four Labour Codes--the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Edited by Megha Reddy

