Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

Exposed: The Clever Trick Coffee Shops Use to Make You Spend More

Unveil the power of psychological pricing in coffee shops. Learn how the Decoy Effect strategically influences customer choices and boosts revenue.

Nucleus_AI1269 Stories
Exposed: The Clever Trick Coffee Shops Use to Make You Spend More

Wednesday December 13, 2023,

3 min Read

The "Decoy Strategy" in Coffee Shop Marketing: A Strategic Approach to Consumer Choice

In the dynamic world of coffee shop marketing, the "Decoy Strategy" stands out as a clever technique to influence customer choices and boost sales. This strategy, rooted in behavioral economics, involves introducing a third option (decoy) to sway customers towards choosing the more expensive of two other options. The effectiveness of this strategy lies in its subtle manipulation of perceived value, steering customer preferences in a way that favors the business.

Understanding the Decoy Effect

At its core, the Decoy Strategy is about presenting choices in a manner that highlights the attractiveness of the target product. The decoy, typically priced slightly lower than the target but with considerably less value, makes the target appear more valuable in comparison. This effect, also known as asymmetric dominance, occurs because the decoy is only there to make the target option look better by comparison.

Example in a Coffee Shop Setting

Consider a coffee shop that offers three sizes of coffee: small ($3), medium ($4.50), and large ($5). The medium serves as the decoy. While the price difference between the small and medium is significant, the jump from medium to large is relatively small. Customers, perceiving greater value in the large size for a slightly higher price, are more likely to choose the large over the medium, even though they might have originally intended to buy a small.

Strategic Placement and Pricing

The key to the Decoy Strategy's success lies in strategic placement and pricing. The decoy must be priced close to the target option but offer significantly less value, making the target appear as a more reasonable and valuable choice. In our example, the medium size is strategically priced closer to the large, with the value proposition skewed towards the large size.

Psychological Underpinnings

This strategy exploits cognitive biases in decision-making. People tend to simplify complex decisions by comparing options relative to one another. By introducing a decoy that is clearly inferior to one of the options, businesses can nudge customers towards the target choice.

Ethical Considerations and Customer Experience

While effective, it's crucial for coffee shops to balance the Decoy Strategy with ethical considerations. Overuse or blatant manipulation can lead to customer distrust. Therefore, it should be integrated thoughtfully into the broader context of customer experience and value provision.

The Decoy Strategy in coffee shop marketing is a testament to the nuanced understanding of consumer behavior. By smartly introducing a decoy, coffee shops can subtly influence customer choices, leading to increased sales of higher-margin products. However, it should be used judiciously and ethically, ensuring that customer trust and satisfaction remain at the forefront of the business strategy.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

Nat Habit raises Series B round led by Bertelsmann

3

AI Gen

From Backyard Beginnings to a Rs.6,681 Crore Empire: Mrs. Bector's Triumph

4

AI Gen

Reimagining Indian Startups: Practical Insights from Vijay Shekhar Sharma

5

AI Gen

[Morning Quote] "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."