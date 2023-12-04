Menu
How Delhivery Transformed India's Delivery Landscape

Delhivery, transforming India's logistics, achieved unicorn status and a $3.40B market cap, revolutionizing e-commerce delivery

Nucleus_AI1232 Stories
How Delhivery Transformed India's Delivery Landscape

Monday December 04, 2023,

2 min Read

In the dynamic realm of e-commerce, efficient logistics are paramount for customer satisfaction. A standout in this sector in India is Delhivery, a company that since its 2011 inception, has redefined goods transportation and delivery. This innovation has established Delhivery as an industry leader.

The brainchild of Sahil Barua, Suraj Saharan, Kapil Bharati, Bhavesh Manglani, and Mohit Tandon, Delhivery's foundation is rooted in expertise and vision. CEO Sahil Barua, an NIT Karnataka and IIM Bangalore alumnus, steers the company alongside Suraj Saharan, an IIT Bombay graduate. Kapil Bharati, an IIT Delhi alumnus, contributes as the CTO, while Bhavesh Manglani and Mohit Tandon, alumni of IIM Calcutta and IIT Kanpur respectively, round out this formidable team.

The growth trajectory of Delhivery is nothing short of extraordinary. A significant achievement was reaching unicorn status in 2019, following a Series F funding round where it raised $413 million. This round saw participation from prominent investors like SoftBank Vision Fund, Carlyle Group, and Fosun International.

To date, Delhivery has secured $1.69 billion over 15 funding rounds. Its investor roster features names like Tiger Global and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. These investments have catalysed Delhivery's expansion and underscored the robustness of its business model in the logistics sector.

Delhivery's network is vast. It spans over 19,000 pin codes and extends to more than 2,500 cities nationwide. The company's logistics infrastructure includes over 85 packing warehouses, 24 automated sort centers, and 75 hubs. This extensive setup ensures that Delhivery maintains both efficiency and reliability in its operations.

As of November 2023, Delhivery boasts a market cap of $3.40 billion, reflecting its significant impact and success in the logistics domain. The company has not just kept pace with India's e-commerce growth but has been instrumental in shaping it. Delhivery's journey from a startup to a logistics powerhouse exemplifies innovation, strategic growth, and the importance of a strong, visionary leadership team. This success story is not just about delivering packages; it's about delivering promises and redefining an industry.

The Farmer Who Sells Spinach from His Audi A4: Redefining Agripreneurship

