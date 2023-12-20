5 healthy Christmas treats for guilt-free indulgence

The holiday season is synonymous with delicious treats as many of us eagerly wait for these treats the whole year. However, since the 2020 pandemic, the focus has shifted a lot on immunity, hygiene, and overall well-being like never before. This is making us reluctant to enjoy our favourite treats guilt-free.

But, what if I tell you that you can binge on delicious treats without sacrificing your commitment to a healthy lifestyle? Sounds too good to be true? Well, this Christmas be prepared to treat yourself and your loved ones with guilt-free delights that are not only delicious but also nutritious. To make things simpler, we've curated a list of five healthy Christmas treats that you can binge on without compromising on taste or your well-being.

Dark chocolate-dipped strawberries

If compared with milk chocolate, dark chocolate is a much better option. It not only has lesser sugar content but is full of antioxidants and minerals. This when paired with juicy strawberries will give you a delightful combination of sweetness and bitterness.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries

Dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

Chopped nuts or shredded coconut (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Wash and pat dry the strawberries.

Step 2: Melt the dark chocolate using a double boiler or in short bursts in the microwave.

Step 3: Hold each strawberry by the stem and dip it into the melted chocolate, ensuring an even coat.

Step 4: Place the dipped strawberries on a parchment-lined tray.

Step 5: Sprinkle chopped nuts or shredded coconut on top (optional).

Step 6: Allow the chocolate to set in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Baked cinnamon apple chips

Compared with traditional Christmas cookies, these crispy apple chips are a healthier alternative. These chips are full of fibre (i.e. great for digestion) and natural sweetness. This makes them a satisfying snack.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Apples (choose a sweet variety)

Ground cinnamon

A sprinkle of coconut sugar (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 200°F (93°C).

Step 2: Wash and thinly slice the apples using a mandolin or a sharp knife.

Step 3: Arrange the apple slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 4: Sprinkle cinnamon (and coconut sugar if using) over the slices.

Step 5: Bake for 2-3 hours or until the chips are crispy, flipping them halfway through.

Step 6: Allow the chips to cool before serving.

Greek yoghurt and berry parfait

A parfait is a must in almost all festivities, one made with Greek yoghurt and fresh berries is not only visually appealing but also full of nutrients. While regular yoghurt tends to have fewer calories and more calcium, Greek yoghurt has more protein and less sugar — and a much thicker consistency. Hence, it will provide a good dose of protein, probiotics, and antioxidants.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt

Fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Honey or maple syrup for sweetness

Granola for added crunch (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: In a glass or a bowl, layer Greek yoghurt with fresh berries.

Step 2: Drizzle honey or maple syrup over each layer for sweetness.

Step 3: Repeat the layers until you reach the top.

Step 4: Top with additional berries and granola for texture.

Step 5: Serve immediately and enjoy a refreshing and healthy parfait.

Roasted spiced nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. Adding flavour to it will give you access to those health benefits in a delightful way. This combination of spices adds warmth and depth to this Christmas snack.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews)

Olive oil

Sea salt

Ground cumin, paprika, and cinnamon (adjust to taste)

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Step 2: In a bowl, toss the mixed nuts with olive oil, sea salt, and the spice blend.

Step 3: Spread the nuts evenly on a baking sheet.

Step 4: Roast in the oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally for even cooking.

Step 5: Allow the nuts to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.

Peppermint avocado chocolate mousse

Craving for some creamy desserts? Here is a solution for that too. This avocado chocolate mousse is a creamy dessert that sneaks in the nutritional benefits of avocados. And the touch of peppermint gives it a festive twist.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Ripe avocados

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Maple syrup or honey

Peppermint extract

Almond milk (or any non-dairy milk)

Instructions:

Step 1: In a blender, combine ripe avocados, cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey, a dash of peppermint extract, and a splash of almond milk.

Step 2: Blend until smooth and creamy, adjusting sweetness and peppermint flavour to taste.

Step 3: Chill the mousse in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

Step 4: Garnish with fresh mint leaves or a sprinkle of cocoa powder if desired.

Conclusion

You no longer need to make the difficult choice between health and taste. So, don’t miss out on treating yourself and your loved ones with these five healthy treats that offer a perfect balance of nutrition and flavour. Whether you're hosting a festive gathering or treating yourself to a cosy night, your guilt-free treats are your answer.