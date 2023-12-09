Menu
Economy

India's GDP growth reflects the strengthening economy and the reforms of the last 10 years: PM Modi

The ﻿Reserve Bank of India﻿ on Friday raised the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7% from 6.5% earlier on buoyant domestic demand and higher capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector.

Press Trust of India8343 Stories
India's GDP growth reflects the strengthening economy and the reforms of the last 10 years: PM Modi

Saturday December 09, 2023,

2 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's GDP growth of 7.7% in the first six months of the current fiscal year is a reflection of the country's strengthening economy and the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years.

Addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at GIFT City via video link, Modi said his government wants to turn the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City into a global nerve centre of the new age global financial and technology services.

"In the first six months of this financial year, India has achieved a GDP growth of 7.7% ... Today, the entire world has pinned its hopes on India, and this did not happen just on its own. This is a reflection of India's strengthening economy and also the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years," Modi said in his inaugural address.

India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world today and the GIFT International Financial Services Centre is emerging as its centre, the Prime Minister said.

He urged experts to share their ideas on developing a market mechanism for green credits.

PM Modi congratulated the people of Gujarat on the inclusion of the state's traditional Garba dance in UNESCO's 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

