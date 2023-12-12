Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Automobile

Namma Yatri says business as usual at the company; ARDU denies disengagement

Namma Yatri, in a statement, has said that it has always been union-agnostic. The Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union has denied the news of severing ties with Namma Yatri.

Aparajita Saxena812 Stories
Namma Yatri says business as usual at the company; ARDU denies disengagement

Tuesday December 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Auto booking app ﻿Namma Yatri﻿ has said that there have been no changes in its operations, and it has always been union-agnostic, denying a recent Moneycontrol story that stated that the Bengaluru-based auto union ARDU had broken ties with it.

ARDU (Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union) has also denied the news of severing ties with Namma Yatri, adding that it was meeting with the company today at 1 pm to understand where the rumour came from.

"This app is for the welfare of auto drivers ... No unions are involved in this. We continue to support Namma Yatri," a representative of ARDU told YourStory.

On Monday, Moneycontrol reported that Namma Yatri had parted ways with ARDU over pricing and promotions-related issues. The story also stated that the union wanted the company to launch a flat Rs 40 fee for a two-kilometre radius between metro stations and residences and offices—a request Namma Yatri allegedly did not entertain.

When asked if the subscription fee or the flat fare was an issue for auto drivers, the ARDU spokesperson told YourStory that Namma Yatri had engaged in detailed discussions with the group to arrive at a mutually agreeable price point. He added that the broader consensus within the driver community is that Namma Yatri is a more driver-friendly app than its competitors, especially in terms of commissions.

Also Read
[Exclusive] Namma Yatri to be divested from Juspay within a month

Namma Yatri, on its part, said that it is not affiliated with any union, and it is a driver community-driven initiative. "We have always been union-agnostic, prioritising community welfare over individual union interests."

The company's representatives also said that 80% of the drivers on its app are not associated with any unions at all, and only 20% of the drivers had affiliations with one.

Namma Yatri's public dashboard shows that 410 more drivers registered on the app on Monday when the Moneycontrol story broke. At present, it has a total of 1.46 lakh drivers on the app.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From ISRO Scientist to Organic Date Tycoon: Earning Rs. 6L Per Acre in Profits

3

AI Gen

From Backyard Beginnings to a Rs.6,681 Crore Empire: Mrs. Bector's Triumph

4

Startup India

5 cutting-edge tech startup ideas to explore in 2024

5

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter